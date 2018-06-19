Cree Nation takes steps to get graduates to come back home

In an effort to better match Cree post-secondary graduates with the jobs available within their own nation in the James Bay region of Quebec, the Cree Nation Government has hired an employment counsellor and is partnering with the Cree School Board.

"It's a way to link student needs with employer needs and vice-versa," said Abel Bosum, grand chief of the Cree Nation.

Bosum says hiring an employment integration counsellor is a direct response to obstacles identified during a series of discussions between Cree leadership and young people that began in 2013.

Before Bosum was elected grand chief, he spearheaded a Roundtable on Capacity Building, which was an effort to help Cree youth understand the more than 80 agreements signed by their nation since the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement in 1975. It also gave youth a better sense of the jobs coming from those agreements.

The idea was to help the next generation of Cree take up the challenge of leadership. According to Bosum, it became clear through those discussions that there was a missing link.

"The students told us they did not know who to contact for employment. They thought it was complicated," said Bosum.

He said there was very little information available about summer employment, and many of the jobs were only posted in the communities — far from the students who were down south doing their post-secondary studies.

Chisasibi resident Margaret Fireman, foreground, at her University of Victoria graduation on June 12, 2018. (Chorong Kim, Faculty of Humanities, University of Victoria)

Massive housing shortage

Bosum said another obstacle identified was a lack of housing — there is currently a shortfall of more than 2,000 houses in the Cree Nation, and that is growing.

Without providing details, Bosum said his government is working on two different housing initiatives that he hopes will increase available social housing and help more Cree families access private home ownership.

"It's a good way for families to invest in housing and to build wealth," said Bosum. "That would free up social housing if we get higher earners into private home ownership."

Sarah Rupert at the University of Victoria graduation. (Chorong Kim, Faculty of Humanities, University of Victoria)

Bosum says his government is in discussions with both the provincial and federal governments with regard to housing in Eeyou Istchee.

According to Louisa Saganash, the director of Cree Human Resources for the Cree Nation Government, having a home available is key to enticing Cree graduates to accept the jobs available in the territory.

"Our main goal is for [students] to come back and work in the communities," said Saganash.

"It's very important that we look at [housing]. When they come back to the community they have no place to stay."

Keeping track of students

Saganash says she is hoping the employment integration counsellor will help human resources keep track of Cree students and their skills. She encourages post-secondary students to be in touch as soon as they begin their studies.

She says they're hoping to guide the students at the university and college level.

"We want to place them in summer jobs so they can gain experience," said Saganash, adding her department will be doing a labour force survey before the end of 2018 — something that hasn't been done since 2008.

The partnership includes an information sharing agreement between the Cree School Board and the Human Resources Department of the Cree Nation Government. The Cree School Board director general, Abraham Jolly, says it will help create and sustain a healthy Cree Nation.

"In order to thrive, we are finding ways, like these, to support students who go the distance, who graduate and are ready, willing and able to give back to our nation," said Jolly.

The first employment integration councillor is Joseph J. Georgekish, who will work out of the Gatineau offices of the Cree School Board Post-Secondary Student Services Offices. He can be reached at joey@cngov.ca, or 1-800-567-9667.