Cree beauty queen chasing big dreams on the runway

Wabiguin Bearskin knew very early in life that she wanted to be a model.

Recently, she's been moving closer to her dream. In April, she won a modelling and beauty pageant — the Miss Teen Ambassador Canada Nation Universe 2023 — making her the first Cree from Eeyou Istchee to hold the title.

And in August, the 14-year-old won an "impactful artist award" from her home community of Chisasibi, Que., located 1,400 kilometres north of Montreal.

"This is very important to me, it has been my dream since I was a little girl. My biggest goal is to appear in Vogue," said Bearskin.

The Miss Teen Ambassador Canada Nation Universe pageant is organized by Miss US Nation, which organizes a series of pageants for children as young as three all the way through adults.

Started competing at 8

Bearskin was just eight when she entered her first modelling contest in Ottawa. There were nearly 700 contestants and she finished in the top two. From there, she was eligible to participate in another competition to model, dance and act in Los Angeles.

"My first experience, I'd say it was very nerve-wracking. The first time I stepped on the stage, I remember feeling lots of anxiety. I felt scared but my mom supported me," said Bearskin.

"She told me that I would be okay. As soon as I stepped on that stage, it was like all that anxiety and fear went away and I knew that I wanted to do this for the rest of my life."

Bearskin was named the Miss Teen Ambassador Canada Nation Universe in April. Then in August, In August, she received a community recognition award from her home community of Chisasibi in northern Quebec. (submitted by Stella Masty-Bearskin)

Bearskin said her mom helps her stay grounded and helps her manage the anxiety.

Stella Masty-Bearskin says her daughter loves the travelling required for modelling, and meeting new people. It's also important to Masty-Bearskin to make sure her daughter is safe.

"As parents, we are mindful of her safety, her mental health. Especially since COVID-19, more young people are going through mental health issues," said Masty-Bearskin.

"I make sure she isn't overwhelmed and as a mother, I hope she will be open to share anything with me," said Masty-Bearskin, adding she spends a lot of time researching agencies and learning her rights as a parent.

"My rights as a parent are not to leave my daughter while she is changing as she is underage … and make sure there aren't any men near the changing rooms," said Masty-Bearskin.

Always loved crowns

Masty-Bearskin says her daughter always loved crowns, since she was a toddler. When she was around the age of six, Bearskin told her parents that she wanted to be a supermodel.

"We didn't discourage her dream, I wanted her to know it's possible to chase her goals," said Masty-Bearskin.

Bearskin has had a fascination with crowns since she was a toddler, and has dreamed of being a model since the age of six. (submitted by Stella Masty-Bearskin)

At the Miss Teen Ambassador Canada event, Masty-Bearskin said she felt proud of how her daughter answered questions and how she carried herself with confidence.

"The judges were impressed. I was happy to hear her name called out and felt like crying … she had a huge smile looking at me and gave a thumbs up. I didn't feel like crying after she did that," Masty-Bearskin said.

Fashion was her passion

Masty-Bearskin says people have asked about her daughter, saying they want their child to also participate in fashion competitions.

"I have never forced my child to do this. It was her decision, once she decided, that is when I stepped in to support her," Masty-Bearskin said.

"I tell parents it requires a lot of preparation, it's not easy," she said, adding that helping her daughter deal with rejection and blunt feedback is an important part of learning.

Bearskin with her mother Stella Masty-Bearskin. (submitted by Stella Masty-Bearskin)

As a spokesperson for young girls in Eeyou Istchee and around the world, Bearskin says she wants to encourage other young people to believe in themselves.

"I would say you're capable of doing anything you put your mind to. Everyone has potential. It's not easy. You have to work for it, you have to believe in yourself and have fun," said Bearskin.

Bearskin's new title allows her to enter Miss Teen Universe 2024, Masty-Bearskin said.

Bearskin will also travel and compete in places like Dubai, Paris, Boston and New York City.