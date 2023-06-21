Elders, vulnerable people forced to leave Cree community of Mistissini due to fires

Elders and vulnerable people are being forced to leave the Cree community of Mistissini in northern Quebec due to wildfires. They will be sent to Quebec City beginning Wednesday morning.

Officials announced Tuesday afternoon that between 600 and 1,000 elders and those identified by the Cree health board as vulnerable — with health risks, low mobility and their caregivers — will be sent south.

The concern is about fire 379, which is burning about 11 kilometres from Highway 167, a main route in and out of the community.

Officials also stressed that Mistissini is in no danger at this time. The fire is 28 kilometres away from Chibougamau, a non-Cree town in the territory.

"Our community is not at risk, the fire is much farther away. It's just the road, the 167 heading to Chibougamau, and possibly our hydro [is at risk] as well too," said Mistissini Chief Michael Petawabano in a Facebook live Tuesday afternoon.

Chibougamau is a non-Cree town located about 88 kilometres southwest of Mistissini. Mistissini is the second largest Cree community, with a population of over 4,000.

Mistissini public safety officer Jason Shecapio said that fire 379 has progressed "significantly" on its northwest flank.

A fire earlier in June near Mistissini, Que. (submitted by Ashley Iserhoff and Jonathan Matoush.)

"Deployment for the 64 Spanish firefighters for the ground operations on the northwest section is ongoing and the firebreak has been completed by Hydro-Québec around Poste Waconichi," said Shecapio, referring to a switching station for the public utility that supplies power to Mistissini.

Evacuation a 'precautionary measure'

Petawabano added the evacuation of these groups — called priority one and two — was decided in collaboration with officials from the Cree health board and SOPFEU, Quebec's fire prevention agency.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure our patients have all the necessary services in case we were to lose access to our road," said Petawabano.

All residents needing to leave have been identified by Cree health, said Shecapio.

Both Shecapio and Petawabano encouraged residents to be alert, stay close to home and have a travel kit ready and a vehicle full of gas.

Transportation to Quebec City for those being forced out of the community will be available at the Neosweskau Complex at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Lodging and meals will be provided there, officials said.

These residents are headed to Quebec City because other people from Obedjiwan have been sent to the Lac-Saint-Jean area, said Petawabano. Obedjiwan is an Atikamekw community located west of Saint-Félicien.