Police ask for public's help to locate Cree man in Val d'Or

The Sûreté du Québec is asking the public for help to find Fabian Hester, 39, from Val-d'Or.

The last time he was seen was on Jan. 5, when he left on foot from his girlfriend's home on Maisonneuve Street in Val-d'Or.

Hester is originally from the Cree community of Waskaganish. He speaks English and has a tattoo of his name on his left arm.

His relatives say they have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Hester is described as five feet four inches, weighing 154 pounds, with very short brown hair and brown eyes.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing a black Ecko branded coat with white writing.

Anyone who comes in contact with Hester is asked to dial 911.