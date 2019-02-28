Cree Miss Eeyou/Eenou crown to change hands

Four young Quebec Cree women will be competing this weekend for the title of Miss Eeyou/Eenou Nation and for a chance to compete for the title of Miss Indian World in New Mexico in April.

The 2nd Miss Eeyou/Eenou Nation pageant is being organized for March 2nd in Chisasibi, Que. with contestants competing from the James Bay communities of Chisasibi, Waskaganish, Oujé-Bougoumou and Mistissini.

I'm so much more confident. - Kayleigh Spencer, current and first Miss Eeyou/Eenou

"I'm really, really proud of these girls and the I'm inspired by them already," said Tina Mark-Ottereyes, the program coordinator with Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association.

The identities of the contestants won't be made public until the day of the pageant. Mark-Ottereyes, who is organizing the event, said they will each go through individual interviews with the judges.

During the pageant, the young women will deliver a speech on the subject of domestic violence and take part in a talent show.

"It could be a little nerve wracking," said Mark-Ottereyes. "But, they don't seem nervous."

Kayleigh Spencer of Mistissini, Que., is the current Miss Eeyou/Eenou. Spencer was crowned in 2017 at the inaugural pageant. (submitted by Kayleigh Spencer)

The four contestants range in age from 18 to 21 years old. They will spend the day before the event being coached by the first and current Miss Eeyou/Eenou, Kayleigh Spencer.

The Mistissini woman has held the title for two years and says it has been a "life-changing" experience.

"It has been overwhelming and so enriching," said Spencer, adding that she can now speak in front of 500 people and is "so much more confident."

Spencer said her advice to the candidates is to go for it.

"Everyone is shy," said Spencer. "Everyone is nervous, but when you are there with your sisters, it all goes away."

Spencer said she is still in touch with her fellow contestants from the inaugural Miss Eeyou/Eenou pageant in 2017.

The pageant gets underway at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will move on to the Miss Indian World pageant on April 25, which is happening as part of the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque, New Mexico.