Quebec premier visits Cree community, meets new grand chief

Quebec premier François Legault travelled to the Cree community of Mistissini, Que., Monday for his first meeting with newly-elected Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty.

"We appreciate that this first meeting happened on Cree land," said Gull-Masty, who was elected little over two weeks ago in a second-round runoff election.

"I intend to maintain the quality of dialogue between the Cree Nation and the Quebec government. This is a strong start to continuing the special relationship that already exists between the Crees and Quebec," said Gull-Mandy in a release.

According to the premier's office, the visit included a 20-minute one-on-one meeting between Gull-Masty and Legault, as well as an hour-long meeting with the political staff of both leaders and Quebec's Indigenous Affairs Minister, Ian Lafrenière.

The environment, Cree housing needs and the Grande Alliance, a multi-billion dollar development proposal signed in 2020, among other priorities, were on the agenda. The visit also included a community tour.

"We had a good discussion about the challenges [and] the priorities of the Cree communities," said Legault during a press conference after the meetings broadcasted by James Bay Cree Communications Society.

"I can conclude that we need to find a balance between protecting the environment, protecting traditions, but at the same time to create good jobs for young Crees," he said.

During the Cree election, Gull-Masty was critical of how the Grande Alliance was presented to the Cree population and said that the Cree Nation Government needed to do more to communicate what it is to the Cree population.

The $4.7-billion Grande Alliance infrastructure plan includes a proposed railway, a deep-sea port and other infrastructure allowing greater access to mineral resources in Eeyou Istchee, as well as the protection of certain territories.

Legault said he now understands that there should have been more discussions with the community members before the Grande Alliance was announced in February of 2020.

"I understand that the Grande Alliance was not necessarily well-received by some in the Cree Nation. And what I understand is that we have to have more discussions in the future before we have any kind of announcement," said Legault.