Cree lawyer speaks publicly at Viens Commission about abuse suffered in youth

A Cree lawyer from the James Bay region of Quebec spoke publicly for the first time on Monday about the physical and sexual abuse he suffered as a young boy.

Paul John Murdoch, who appeared before the Viens Commission, encouraged Cree communities to break the cycle of shame that prevents others from speaking out and healing.

The commission is looking into how Indigenous people are treated by certain public services in Quebec.

Murdoch grew up in the communities of Wemindji and Waskaganish. He told the provincial inquiry that shame played a large role in keeping him silent about abuse he says he suffered from the age of five until he was an adolescent.

"It's shame that is our biggest obstacle to talking about these things," said Murdoch, who is a partner at the Murdoch Archambault law firm and is the first of his nation to be called to the Quebec Bar.

He said Cree communities need to recognize the role that shame has in the cycles of violence and substance abuse that persist.

Jacques Viens is a retired Quebec superior court justice who is presiding over the commission. (Jean-François Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

"[In] our culture and our language there are obstacles to speaking out and letting out our emotions," said Murdoch.

He added that until this is addressed, "problems of suicide, depression and substance abuse" will continue.

Murdoch told retired Quebec Superior Court Justice Jacques Viens, who is presiding over the commission, that he chose to break his own silence in 2015. He had met several times with the Indigenous women from the Val-d'Or area who first went public with claims they were repeatedly abused and intimidated by Quebec provincial police officers.

Murdoch and others were meeting with the women regularly to keep them up to date on efforts at the time to pressure the provincial government to launch an inquiry into their allegations.

"I felt like a fraud," said Murdoch, who says his high-stress profession allowed him to easily explain away the anxiety attacks, back problems and intestinal problems caused by keeping his story of abuse bottled up inside.

Trips to the hospital and a suffering marriage

"I come from a good family and a proud culture and proud village," said Murdoch. "And the first person I spoke about this in detail to was [a Sûreté du Québec] officer."

Murdoch says he was "very lucky" to land upon an SQ officer who listened and advised him to seek professional help after a series of challenges were triggered by sharing for his story for the first time.

"My marriage suffered. The trips to the hospital were more frequent," said Murdoch, adding that another reason he wanted to speak out was to share an original expectation of the commission, which was to encourage people to also share positive interactions with public services.

"I'm very appreciative that [the SQ officer] took the time," he said. "And I'm very lucky that I listened to him. I immediately reached out for help."

Need support right away

Murdoch also underlined the crying need for better psychological services in the Cree communities, saying he was one of the lucky ones who could afford to get his own therapist.

"For a typical Cree who doesn't have the means to get help, what do they do?" said Murdoch.

He said in many Cree communities, a psychologist visits only once in a while and is often treating both the victim and the accused on the same visit.

Murdoch also encouraged the justice system to get supports to an alleged victim as soon as they come forward and not wait until a formal complaint is recognized — a process which, in his situation, took close to a year.

"It's very important that someone is considered innocent until proven guilty, but that shouldn't mean that victim must wait before we believe them," he said.