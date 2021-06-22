Effort to decolonize law drives legal aid lawyer, staff in northern Quebec

For the first time, the legal aid office in Chibougamau, Que., is being staffed by an Indigenous lawyer and an Indigenous legal assistant.

It's significant for Algonquin lawyer Fanny Wylde, who is from the community of Pikogan, Que., and speaks Algonquin. Wylde has been the lawyer at the Aide Juridique-Legal Aid Chibougamau since February 2020.

Priscilla Bosum, who is from the community of Oujé-Bougoumou and speaks Cree, is currently assigned as the interim legal assistant in the office.

"It's significant, you know, to be served by a public service such as legal aid in your own native language," said Wylde.

"It can be comforting, because when you need a lawyer, it's not because things are going good in your life."

It can be comforting...because when you need a lawyer, it's not because things are going good in your life. - Fanny Wylde, legal aid lawyer Chibougamau

More than half of the clients who apply for legal aid in the region are Indigenous, according to Wylde — mostly from the inland Cree communities of Mistissini, Waswanapi and Oujé-Bougoumou and Nemaska in northern Quebec.

The Chibougamau legal aid office also serves the non-Indigenous communities of Chibougamau and Chapais. Many of the cases involve youth protection, young offenders and family law cases.

Bosum will be the legal assistant until January 2022 and says she has developed a deep interest in the work.

Served in Cree

"Some of the clients speak [only] a little bit of English [and] sometimes it is hard to understand what kind of help they need," said Bosum in Cree. She said people who call or come to the office are surprised and very pleased to be able to be served in Cree.

Priscilla Bosum is from the Cree community of Oujé-Bougoumou and is working as the interim legal assistant at the Aide Juridique-Legal Aid Chibougamau in Quebec. It serves the inland Cree communities, as well as Chibougamau and Chapais. (Aide Juridique-Legal Aid Chibougamau)

Bosum said before there was a Cree speaker in the legal aid office, some clients would leave in frustration at not being understood.

"[One] client came at least three times and never managed to finish the application because of the language barrier," said Bosum, adding it wasn't the only time that happened.

"Many times they just walked out the door and left because there was no one to translate for them."

Wylde says it's so important to offer this support to Indigenous people, so they can get the defence they deserve from a person who understands the culture and history of Indigenous communities.

"When they see me for the first time and they realize that I'm native too, it makes them happy," said Wylde, who before this assignment, worked as commission counsel with the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

"I can relate to them as a First Nation, even though our tribes are different. We have a lot of common things. And to me, it's really serving my brothers and sisters and I enjoy going to the office every day."