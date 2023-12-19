Cree NHL hockey hopeful home for holidays after strong start to season

Israel Mianscum says the support of his nation propels him as he chases his dream of being the first Cree player from Quebec to make it to the NHL.

The 20-year-old from Mistissini has had a great start to his fifth and final season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

After a few weeks at the top of the individual standings in the QMJHL, Mianscum heads into the Christmas break in second place with 50 points - 18 goals and 32 assists, just one point behind the leader.

"It's been really good the first half [of the season] and I just want to continue doing that in the second-half," Mianscum said during a phone interview from his parents' place in Mistissini, 750 kilometres north of Montreal.

"I know all the Cree Nation has my back. I see the support. It's really nice and I feel lucky," he said.

Focus on training

Mianscum said he tries not to pay too much attention to the individual standings, and focuses instead on his training, his game and helping his team.

"I just try to win games for my team and if I can do that - producing on offense or blocking shots. I feel like this year, I've been helping a lot on offense. I want to play for my team," he said.

Mianscum added that he feels he's progressed significantly over the last two seasons.

"I feel like every summer I take it to another level. I just want to get better every year. I feel like things all come together," said Israel Mianscum. (Sherbrooke Phoenix/ Vincent Lévesque Rousseau)

"In my preparation … I feel like every summer I take it to another level. I just want to get better every year. I feel like things all come together," he said.

Since the fall of 2022, Miascum has attended development camps with both the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings organizations. He also played in the NHL prospect tournament earlier this year.

"I learned a lot. I see where I need to be. I saw how good guys were. I knew I wasn't far off … so it just motivated me more," Mianscum said.

Israel Mianscum at 2022 Montreal Canadiens development camp. (Submitted/Tiffany Neeposh-Mianscum)

Making a professional player

Jonathan Deschênes has been an assistant coach with the Sherbrooke Phoenix for the last three seasons, and said he's seen a lot of personal growth in Mianscum over that time.

"I think for him it was a matter of confidence … the more the years went by, the more he felt comfortable playing," Deschênes said, adding Mianscum is the type of player who is always working hard.

"He's a beast on the ice. He has an NHL shot already. So for him it will really be about how he's able to adapt his game to the pro level," Deschênes said.

"I feel like he works really hard and is learning how to work hard properly. So stuff like how you take care of your body, how you eat. I feel like he got better at all the things that make a pro hockey player," Deschênes said.

Israel Mianscum, centre, stands with parents Tiffany and Louie, while attending a development camp earlier this summer with the Detroit Red Wings. (Submitted/Tiffany Neeposh-Mianscum)

Cree fans celebrate

Mianscum's presence on the team has also drawn Cree fans to the Sherbrooke Phoenix games, which is really appreciated, Deschênes said.

"As soon as we play in Val-d'Or, Rouyn-Noranda, Chicoutimi, we have a lot of fans that are there for Israel. They're really invested in him … he's a hero for some kids over there. And it's really, really nice to see," he said..

Mianscum is a free agent this year.

He is happy to be home in Mistissini with his family for the holiday's and is looking forward to some traditional food.

"Like moose or fish, I'm sure I'm going to get some of that," Mianscum said. "I don't really get much time here, so I just want to enjoy ... my time with my family."

Mianscum plans to continue his physical training while he's in Mistissini and will be back in Sherbrooke Dec. 27 to start the second half of the season.