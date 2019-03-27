James Bay Cree move to 'unlock' value in private homes

The Cree Nation Government unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to remove what it calls a "systemic barrier" to unlocking the true value in private homes in Cree communities.

The resolution sets in motion changes to the Cree Governance Agreement to remove the 75 year limit on land leases and allow Cree families to build up equity in their homes.

Quite a difference from the dark days of the Indian Act. -Bill Namagoose, ex. dir of Cree Nation Government

It is a barrier that exists in many Indigenous communities across Canada, according to Bill Namagoose, executive director of the Cree Nation government, and one that results in a cycle of poverty that is difficult for First Nations communities to break free of.

He says it is symbolic that it will be the first amendment to the Cree Governance Agreement, signed with the federal government in 2017, which moved the Quebec James Bay Cree on the path to self-government.

Bill Namagoose, the executive director of the Cree Nation Government, says says the federal government has agreed in principal to the change to the Cree Governance Agreement and has been assured that it can happen quickly. (Cree Nation Government)

"You think about where we came from, not being able to own anything of any value or [have] investments of our own," said Namagoose. "It's quite a difference from the dark days of the Indian Act. We see the light at the end of the tunnel."

It will allow a growing number of Cree private home owners to have a "perpetual land lease," and remove the obligation to get a renewal from chief and council.

"[It will] will help unlock the value of the home and we think the banks will take a different attitude to it," said Namagoose, because it removes the renewal of the land lease from the whim of a particular chief or council.

The move to make land rights perpetual and by extension make the private home ownership option more attractive to Cree families, is a key part of the Cree Nation Government's housing strategy and its plan to address its current housing crisis.

Statistics from the capital works department of the Cree Nation Government show that in 2011 there was a backlog of 3,000 houses needed in the Cree communities.

That backlog is projected to grow to more than 4,500 by 2021. The total population of Cree Nation in 2016, was just above 18,000 people.

In 2011, the Cree Nation Government projected a backlog of 4,500 homes would exist the Cree Nation by 2021. Statistics also show that more than 20 per cent of Cree homes are overcrowded. (Cree Nation Government)

Statistics also show overcrowding affects almost 20 per cent of households in the Cree Nation, about 15 times the rate of 1.3 percent for Quebec as a whole.

Namagoose says it will take time for home-grown Cree housing market to develop and says there are many discussions still to be had, including setting standards for construction subsidies to help Cree families make the move to private home ownership.

Plans to offset the cost of construction

Namagoose says the Cree government is looking at construction costs in Val d'Or, a non-Cree community in the territory, as a baseline measure.

"We want to give the Cree communities the cost of construction in Val d'Or. That's the point of departure," said Namagoose. "The difference between Waskaganish and Val d'Or, the difference between Whapmagoostui and Val d'Or, that will be the subsidies."

Namagoose also says the change will remove the need for band councils to co-sign for Cree looking to get a mortgage which will free up financing for band councils and have a positive domino effect on the Cree economy.

"As soon as it a Cree individual can build up equity [in their home] then they have more flexibility in getting home equity loans or business loans towards other things."

Namagoose says some potential home owners might still need some other type of help with a guarantee and the Cree government is looking at options. He says the federal government has agreed in principal to the change to the Cree Governance Agreement and has been assured that it can happen quickly.