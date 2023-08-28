Rising Cree hockey star heads to NHL prospect tournament and camp

A hockey hopeful from the Cree community of Mistissini in northern Quebec has been invited to the NHL Prospect Tournament and, for a second time, to a development camp with the Detroit Red Wings.

Israel Mianscum, 20, is currently playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Sherbrooke Phoenix. Last year, he had a 61-point season in 65 games, with 30 goals and 31 assists. In July, he attended his first development camp with the Red Wings organization.

"It was very fun, I had a good experience. I saw how others played and that pushed me to play harder. I saw where I needed to be to make it [in the NHL]," said Mianscum in Cree.

"There were people that encouraged and helped me, like the coaches and scouts telling me what I need to work on."

Now Mianscum has been invited back for the NHL Prospect Tournament, which the Detroit Red Wings team is hosting from Sept. 14 to 17 in Traverse City, Mich.

Mianscum had a 61-point season in 65 games last season with the QMJHL team, the Sherbrooke Phoenix. (Vincent Levesque Rousseau/ Sherbrooke Phoenix)

"Six teams of prospects play against each other, about two or three games. That is where you can showcase how you can play," Mianscum said.

The left-winger has also been invited to join the team's training camp from Sept. 21 to 25.

"Anything can happen. I can be traded," he said, adding he's very motivated.

"I skate, train, and watch my diet like last summer. Every summer, I become more motivated. Every year gets more important as you get older. I am working hard," he said.

In July of 2022, he was also invited to a development camp with the Montreal Canadiens.

Mianscum at the 2022 Montreal Canadiens development camp. (Submitted by Tiffany Neeposh-Mianscum)

Stéphane Julien, former head coach and general manager with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, says Mianscum has everything he needs to realize his hockey dreams.

"He's one of the players I've seen progress the most in my coaching career in Sherbrooke. He's a very smart player. He is very strong on his skates. He can hit very hard. He has a pro-shot. He's got everything to be successful," said Julien.

Julien won head coach of the year and general manager of the year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season and is now assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings farm team, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He said Mianscum sets a good example both on and off the ice.

"In [QMJHL] school is involved and ... he progressed so much in school. I'm very proud of him," said Julien, adding Mianscum sets a great example for other young Cree hockey talent, both male and female, to follow.

Stéphane Julien, right, won head coach of the year and general manager of the year in the QMJHL last season and is now assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings farm team, the Grand Rapids Griffins. (Vincent Levesque Rousseau/ Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Two of Mianscum's biggest fans are his parents, Louie and Tiffany.

"It feels surreal, I'm happy ... We are excited, I'm very excited," said Tiffany Neeposh-Mianscum in Cree, adding it's so nice to see her son get closer to his dream.

"We are grateful God gave us another opportunity for Israel to pursue his passion. I believe he can succeed and reach where he wants," she said, adding both she and Mianscum's father will be in Michigan for Mianscum's participation in the prospect tournament and camp.

"We try our best to support him. We want to show him how happy we are to watch him play. We worked hard as a family, we knew the sacrifices it would take as a whole family," she said.

Israel Mianscum's parents, Tiffany and Louie, also attended a development camp with the Montreal Canadiens in 2022. (submitted by Tiffany Neeposh Mianscum)

"It's encouraging for children to continuously receive parental support, that pushes the child. They're happier. That is what we did with Israel, we went to his practices and skating," said Neeposh-Mianscum.

Mianscum says he's focused on playing his best, managing his expectations and is grateful for the support of the Quebec Cree nation.

"I want to thank everyone, I see all your support. I feel it. Thank you for having my back," said Mianscum.

"My parents have been my greatest supporters being here in Montreal, I want to thank them, this wouldn't be possible without them."