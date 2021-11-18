Police called on Cree family trying to access care for baby in distress in northern Quebec

A family in northern Quebec says they are in shock after non-Indigenous staff at a local medical clinic called police on them as they were trying to access medical care for an 11-month-old baby in distress from an infection from a severe outbreak of eczema.

"I was shaking uncontrollably, I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat," said Jade Mukash, the mother of baby Slash, after trying to take him to the local CMC medical clinic around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the fly-in community of Whapmagoostui, Que.

The community is located a 1,200 kilometre flight north of Montreal. The clinic is run by the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

Slash has eczema and was showing signs of an infection they had seen before. Mukash says they were also concerned because his feet and lips were blue and he had been lethargic for two days.

After initially refusing to see the boy, the nurse on duty eventually said to bring him in, according to Mukash. But then, Mukash said the nurse refused to call in the doctor so Slash could be seen.

Two police forces called in

Mukash said while tensions were high, they never threatened any of the staff at the clinic nor yelled. Still, according to Mukash, the nurse on duty said she felt threatened and police were called to remove the family from the clinic.

"I just keep reliving the fear of being forcibly removed from the clinic, just for trying to get antibiotics for my baby," said Mukash, adding the experience has made her lose faith in the local clinic.

Mukash said she feels they were subjected to inadequate care and discrimination.

"I knew there was discrimination at this point, because they told me calling the Cree police was conflict of interest," said Mukash.

Whapmagoostui is side by side with the Nunavik community of Kuujjuarapik and police from both forces were called to the clinic, according to Mukash. It is not clear who called in the Eeyou Eenou Police Force.

Officers from both the regional Eeyou Eenou Police Force and the Kativik Regional police were called into the clinic in Whapmagoostui, Que. to remove the family early Tuesday morning. Whapmagoostui is a 1,200-kilometre flight north of Montreal. (Submitted by Natasia Mukash)

The 22-year-old Mukash also said the family has been trying to get a referral to have Slash seen by a specialist in the South for five months, because in addition to eczema, he also struggles with digestive issues and low iron levels.

She said they have seen five different doctors at the Whapmagoostui clinic and all of them have refused to send the family south to see a specialist, something the Cree health board does routinely.

On Thursday, the situation changed — the family was finally allowed onto a Cree health board charter to go south.

Mukash filed a complaint about the challenges of getting care for Slash three weeks ago and was sent to see a pediatrician in Chisasibi, Que., but there was still no referral to see a specialist.

A spokesperson at the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay said this most recent incident is under investigation and declined to comment further for now.

A call to the director of operations at the Whapmagoostui clinic was not returned.

Not the first challenge over care for family

This is not the Mukash family's first challenge accessing care for a child with severe eczema.

Seven-year-old Legend Mukash, who is Jade Mukash's younger sister, has been dealing with a severe outbreak of eczema for many months, according to Natasia Mukash, Legend and Jade's mom.

"She started a small patch on her face and then it spread to her whole face, her neck and her arms, and then her hands and her fingers," said Natasia. Most recently it spread to her eyelids and ears.

It got to the point where Legend was unable to move and attend school, according to Natasia.

We would be told, 'Oh, it's just eczema'. - Natasia Mukash, mother of Legend and Jade

And she says the family has been entirely frustrated with trying to access care from the local clinic and get help for Legend's outbreak beyond antibiotics and cortisone creams.

"No matter how many times we would call the clinic to ask for help … we would just be told, 'Oh, it's just eczema, it's just eczema'," said Natasia.

Seven-year-old Legend Mukash has been in extreme pain and unable to move or go to school. The family says her condition is finally improving with traditional Eeyou medicine. (Submitted by Natasia Mukash)

She is also critical of how the local clinic treats parents trying to ease the suffering of their children and says Cree health should share more information with parents about traditional Eeyou medicines.

"[Cree health board] don't seem to talk about it and we need to," said Natasia, adding that after several painful months the family finally found its way to local elders who taught them how to use and prepare traditional treatments with bear grease, tamarack and labrador tea leaves.

A spokesperson with the Cree health board says on the guidance of Nishiiyuu, a council of elders within the Cree health board, it is careful about what it shares online concerning Cree traditional medicines and said it is best to be guided by a knowledgeable healer. The health board does however have information about some traditional medicines on its website.

But Natasia says they need to do more, because not everyone has access to the knowledge keepers.

She also says Legend is doing much better since they started with the Eeyou medicine and are following advice from elders to eat a more traditional diet.

As for Jade Mukash and her 11-month-old son Slash, they are flying south Thursday to see a pediatrician in the hopes of getting a referral to see a specialist. On Thursday, the Cree health board allowed them onto a medical charter.

They have also filed another official complaint with the Cree health board about this most recent incident.