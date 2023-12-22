The head of the Cree health board is urging safe health practices and COVID-19 precautions for the holidays and says the Cree health network is managing well, despite disruptions because of province-wide rotating health and education strikes.

Bertie M. Wapachee, the chairperson of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay (CBHSSJB), wants people who live in Eeyou Istchee to stay healthy in the midst of strikes that are impacting regular service in health care.

"Just like any other health network in the province, our services are impacted, of course … Luckily, we're fortunate that we're not fully impacted by a full strike," said Wapachee.

While Wapachee is grateful that health services in Eeyou Istchee are still operational, things may run slower than usual, he said, while asking the public to be mindful of large social gatherings this holiday season.

"At this time of the year, there will be a lot of social gatherings … When it comes to COVID-19, we know the stakes, what it can do if we take risks by still going to social gatherings [with symptoms]," said Wapachee.

Free COVID-19 rapid tests are available at some Community Miyupimaatsiiun Centre's (CMC). Cree health board chairperson Bertie M. Wapachee still wants people to be cautious of social gatherings this holiday season. (CBHSSJB/Joshua Loon)

CHB still monitors and tries to prevent any potential spikes in COVID-19 cases in Eeyou Istchee and is making free rapid tests available. They are available at some Community Miyupimaatsiiun Centre's (CMC) or at local public safety departments.

"We all have that responsibility individually to ensure that we don't take part in spreading even more and having COVID come back," said Wapachee.

CHB employs about 3,500 health care workers who serve about 20,000 of the Eeyou Istchee population, according to Wapachee. He said the strike does have some impact on regular services in Cree communities.

The common front, or front commun in French, is a multi-union coalition of public health and education employees who are pushing for better working conditions and better pay. The coalition represents 420,000 workers across Quebec.

The Cree Board of Health employs about 3,500 health care workers that are essential for Eeyou Istchee, according to chair Bertie M. Wapachee. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

"We're safe, but at the same time, there's still a bit of a jam in some places, especially with regards to patients that travel south," said Wapachee, adding that it is also important for patients to be on time for their appointments.

"When the strike does happen, you have to wait until everybody gets back into their offices," said Wapachee.

"For the moment, I think they're doing their best to coordinate things under the circumstances, and so far, there haven't been any signs of big tests in the system," said Wapachee.

Wapachee said he appreciates everything the workers in the Cree health system do for the population and said the frontline workers are very important to the success of the Cree healthcare system.

Cree health board chair Bertie M. Wapachee hopes that the next round of negotiations happens soon so people can return to work helping people in the health care system. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

Wapachee hopes there will be an announcement soon, and that the next round of negotiations will benefit workers, he said.

"It's not just for our patients, but it's also [the] people at the front lines. We want them back," said Wapachee.

The unions that are part of the common front threatened to launch an unlimited strike if the government fails to reach an agreement by the New Year.

As the holiday season starts and the year comes to a close, Wapachee wishes employees and users of the Cree health system a good Christmas and a healthy New Year.