With gas at $2.63 a litre, northern Quebec village looks to alternatives

Cars and trucks used to be a very rare thing in the Quebec Cree community of Whapmagoostui.

"Twenty years ago they could count the number of car owners with one hand," says Sydney Orr, the economic development officer in this most northern of the Cree communities, and one that is only accessible by air.

Most people used to get around town by all-terrain vehicle in the summer and snowmobile in the winter, but that's changing.

"Today, everybody's got an SUV or a pickup truck," said Orr.

Now, the Whapmagoostui First Nation is planning a band-owned gas station on category 1a lands, which is how the community lands are identified under the James Bay and Northern Quebec agreement, signed by the Cree and Inuit of northern Quebec in 1975.

"We'd be able to provide a service to our growing market … [that is] growing a lot," said Orr, adding the band is focused on identifying and finalizing a site.

The project would also allow the gas station to honour residents' status cards to access a tax exemption on gas and diesel, said Orr.

That is something that is impossible now at the community's only public gas station, owned by the Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau-Québec (FCNQ), said Orr.

The FCNQ gas station is located in the neighbouring Inuit community of Kuujjuarapik, located so close to Whapmagoostui that they seem like one town.

Both communities are located on Hudson's Bay, near the mouth of the Great Whale River and about 1,700 kilometres north of Montreal.

"For petroleum, you have to have your gasoline or heating oil ... be delivered on the category 1a lands in order to be tax exempt," said Orr.

The price of gas and diesel in Whapmagoostui and Kuujjuarapik is often at least a dollar more expensive than down South.

At the end of March for example, the price of gasoline at the FCNQ station in Kuujjuarapik was $2.63 a litre and diesel was $2.85 a litre. A litre of diesel in Montreal was $1.88 around that time.

Orr said the band hopes the Whapmagoostui-owned gas station will also be a way to boost economic growth in the community. They hope to eventually add a badly needed vehicle repair shop to the planned gas station to service the growing number of privately owned cars and trucks.

"Everybody bought a vehicle and now we have to learn off YouTube how to repair them," said Orr, adding it's a serious issue in his community, with broken down cars a common sight.

"It's nice to drive around, but keeping them driving is a different story," said Orr.