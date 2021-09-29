Some Cree targeted by fraudsters online

For Ashley Hester, it feels like a violation.

Since last December, a hacker has been in control of her Facebook profile and reaching out to her contacts trying to get money and passwords.

"I'm just [angry] about what's going on. People are messaging me. I just keep posting a warning on my [old] Facebook and [the hacker] keeps deleting it," said Hester.

She said it bothers her that the hacker has access to baby pictures from her two children.

"All my pictures are there, my baby pictures. I really want my pictures," she said.

How the hacker got in

The Waskaganish woman said she got tricked out of her password and lost control of her Facebook page after receiving a message from a good and trusted friend who lives in Mistissini, another Cree community located about 700 kilometres drive east of Waskaganish.

It was someone she had gone on a journey with and someone she trusted deeply. Hester got a message from that friend promising help to access a lot of money from a government program.

"[It was] someone I trusted...she got hacked too by that same person," said Hester.

It's a similar story with Henry C. Weistche from Wemindji. His account was hacked in June by someone promising to help people access special COVID-19 money.

"Somebody's using my Facebook account and that's just not right, - Henry C. Weistchee, targetted by scammer

.

"I don't feel good, somebody's using my Facebook account and that's just not right," said Weistche.

He said he's hearing from his contacts that the hacker is reaching out offering to help people access $80,000.

"It wasn't me," said Weistche.

Common scams

Captain Audrey Icebound is with the Eeyou-Eenou Police Force.

She said the most common scams circulating in Cree communities at the moment are phone scams.

Captain Audrey Icebound of the Eeyou-Eenou Police Force said elders are particularly vulnerable to being victims of fraud. She said it's important for a trusted person to be monitoring their accounts and to report it to police of they've been a victim of fraud. (EEPF)

Another popular scam is one where people are promised money if they buy a certain number of prepaid cards. Once the person gives the scammer their banking information, instead of the promised money ... their bank accounts are drained.

She said they have also had reports of links being sent through Messenger, a Facebook app, warning of a situation involving them and sharing a link to reach the authorities.

Once the victim clicks on the link, they lose access to their Messenger accounts.

Icebound says they have also had reports of COVID-19 scams in Cree communities, the most common being a phone health scam where people ask for personal information.

"Normally an organization doesn't ask for personal information," said Icebound.

Advice from Cree police

Icebound said people should never give out any personal information, even if the request seems to be coming from someone you trust.

"Never give up banking information, never give out your social insurance number or any personal information from you or your full name, date of birth, your address, um, your parents maiden names, and maiden names.

She said elders are particularly vulnerable to scammers.

"I would recommend for the elder to have a trusted family member to help them manage their accounts," said Icebound.

She also encourages anyone who has been hacked or defrauded to report it to police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the arm of the federal government that keeps track of all things fraud-related.

'I don't really trust ordering anything anymore'

As for Weistche and Hester, they are taking the experience in stride.

Weistche has shut down the hacked Facebook profile.

Hester's hacked Facebook page is still active. She says most people know that her Facebook account has been hacked and don't accept message requests from her.

She said she hasn't wanted to report the situation to Facebook, as she doesn't want the profile she now uses with the same name to also be shut down.

She also said the experience has left her wary of buying anything online.

"I don't really trust ordering anything anymore," said Hester.