Relief and gratitude as Cree evacuees return home

Weena B. Asquabaneskum was among the first to return to her northern Quebec Cree community of Oujé-Bougoumou, after local leaders announced a mandatory evacuation order was ending.

Since Sunday, Asquabaneskum has been busy organizing and started welcoming back evacuees yesterday.

"We're just happy to be home. I missed my home and I wanted to sleep in my own bed," said Asquabaneskum.

Most of Oujé-Bougoumou's residents had to pack up and leave in just five hours last Tuesday evening as out-of-control wildfires were raging a few kilometres away from the community of 900, located about 750 kilometres north of Montreal.

Preparing meals and watering plants

On top of her work welcoming evacuees home, Asquabaneskum has been busy watering neighbours' plants and preparing meals for other volunteers that stayed behind.

Weena B. Asquabaneskum is a community worker in Oujé-Bougoumou. (submitted by Weena B. Asquabaneskum)

"It was pretty quiet when we arrived. There were people greeting us at the gate, volunteers that worked around the community 24 hours a day," she said, adding she is very proud and thankful for how the community dealt with the emergency.

"Everybody supported everybody and families were taking care of each other, and the band leadership was really amazing," she said.

Many of the Oujé-Bougoumou evacuees were sent to Chicoutimi and were put up at the Cégep de Chicoutimi.

Asquabaneskum has nothing but praise for how they were received and treated.

"People were really helpful and everything was ready for us. When we arrived at the Cégep, there were people who came in to see us and to check if we were OK, if we had a place to sleep," she said.

Response in spirit of 'common humanity'

Lance Cooper is the deputy chief of Oujé-Bougoumou. He also expressed gratitude for how the province supported people from his community.

"The Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation joins the Honourable Ian Lafrenière [Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister] in thanking the many, many people and organizations that contributed to the heroic effort to keep us safe and well-taken care of during our evacuation," said Cooper in a Facebook message.

"We will never forget how, in times of emergency, the residents of Chicoutimi helped us when we were vulnerable, and acted voluntarily in a spirit of common humanity. As we say in Cree, 'mista-miigwetch' ... 'many thanks'," said Cooper.

Weena B. Asquabaneskum and her husband John cooked a meal for volunteers in Oujé-Bougoumou when they returned home on Sunday. (submitted by Weena B. Asquabaneskum)

Priscilla Bosum was in Oujé-Bougoumou as the fire was closing in last week.

Before the mandatory evacuation was called, she decided to leave with three of her seven children for Gatineau. A few hours later, the mandatory evacuation was ordered.

'Like leaving your life behind'

"Leaving the community was so hard. It was almost like leaving your life behind," said Bosum, whose husband and son stayed behind to volunteer.

Her husband is also struggling with a recurring back issue that prevented him from being able to get out of bed earlier this week.

"It was hard … not knowing that I was going to come home to a home," said Bosum.

(submitted by Priscilla Bosum)

"It was hard for me to sleep at night knowing that my husband and my son were back home," she said, adding she's thankful that the situation has improved enough for people to head home.

Bosum says she needs to stay in Gatineau for the next few days, as one of her daughters has breathing issues and another has high school exams to get through.

Oujé-Bougoumou Chief Curtis Bosum also expressed relief at being able to lift the mandatory evacuation order, but warned of continued risks to the community.

"I am pleased to report that all of the efforts that have been made to fight the fire that had been moving in Oujé-Bougoumou's direction are significantly reducing the risk. However the risk is still there," said Chief Bosum on Facebook.

"Please note that this is not an 'all clear' message."

Oujé-Bougoumou officials also encourage people to buy supplies, limit outdoor activities and make sure to return with any needed medication. They also say that residents will need to show proof of address to be allowed into the community.