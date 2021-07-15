No clear winner in election to choose team who will guide Quebec Cree for next 4 years

Quebec Cree will have to wait a little longer to find out who will be their new Grand Chief and Deputy Grand Chief.

In an election Wednesday, there was no one candidate who received the 50 per cent plus one needed to win on a first ballot, although Mandy Gull-Masty came close to beating incumbent Abel Bosum in the race for Grand Chief and becoming the first female Quebec Cree Grand Chief.

Although results were still unofficial on Thursday morning, they showed Gull-Masty with 46.6 per cent of votes cast in or 2,167 ballots. Bosum was in second place with 29.6 per cent of the vote or 1.377 ballots.

A third candidate for Grand Chief, musician and activist Pakesso Mukash, is out of the race after receiving 23.9 per cent of the votes cast or 1110 ballots.

Chief electoral officer Robin Pachanos indicated that official results will be released Thursday, once all the candidates confirm they want to participate in a runoff election for both Grand chief and Deputy Grand Chief.

In the race for Deputy Grand Chief, first round results were closer, with a runoff between Ashley Iserhoff, who received 40.1 per cent or 1,895 votes and Norman A. Wapachee who got 35.6 per cent or 1,593 votes.

Voter turnout low

There were 13,634 eligible voters across the 450,000 square kilometres of territory and 10 communities, as well as voters living outside the territory in places like Montreal and Ottawa.

Official voter turnout numbers will be released Thursday, but unofficial numbers show less than 35 per cent of eligible voters turned out to vote in this first round.

This year's Grand Council election is happening at a key time for a $4.7 billion dollar development project known as La Grande Alliance signed with Quebec in February of 2020.

A contract for a multi-million dollar feasibility study was awarded in April of this year for phase one of the infrastructure project.

La Grande Alliance proposes several infrastructure projects in three phases over 30 years, including a railroad to the far northern reaches of the territory, road extensions and upgrades, as well as a deep sea port in Whapmagoostui, the most northern and most isolated Cree village located on the shore of Hudson's Bay.

A voter casts his ballot for Deputy Grand Chief Wednesday in Grand Council elections in northern Quebec Cree communities. There is no clear winner in both races, as no one candidate received 50 per cent plus one needed to win. (submitted by Adrian N. Gunner)

The two candidates still standing in the race for Grand Chief were both part of the team in place when La Grande Alliance was signed, but Gull-Masty has been critical of how the Cree Nation enters into agreements like it and over how the plan has been explained to the population. She campaigned on a commitment to carry out a review of Cree governance structures.

"I think there's a lot of questions right now, both at the local level and the regional level, on how decision making is undertaken, especially when entering into and into a new agreement," said Gull-Masty in an interview during the campaign.

"I think that has to be clarified. And I think the process that has to be identified... how we agree to things like that."

For Abel Bosum, La Grande Alliance represents an opportunity for Cree Nation to be in the driver's seat of development.



"I think a lot of people like (La Grande Alliance), they finally see that we're turning the corner ... in the way we deal with governments. We are now taking a lead in planning our Eeyou Istchee," said Bosum, in an interview during the lead-up to Wednesday's vote.

"Our priority is always going to be to protect the land and the wildlife and the Cree way of life."

The race for Deputy Grand Chief is now between Ashley Iserhoff of Mistissini (left) and Norman A. Wapachee from Oujé-Bougoumou. A confirmation of a runoff is expected on Thursday if both candidates say they want to continue to another round of voting. (CBC)

This was Bosum's first term as Grand Chief. Before 2017, he spent 16 years as chief Quebec negotiator for the Cree Nation. He led the negotiations that ended with the signing of the Paix des Braves in 2002. From 1984 to 1998, he was Chief of the Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation and led efforts of his community to get a land base and get recognition as the 9th Cree community, something formalized in 1992.

At 41, Gull-Masty is the youngest candidate in this race for Grand Chief and, if elected, would be the first woman Grand Chief of the Cree Nation. Before her four years as Deputy Grand Chief, she was also a deputy chief in her home community of Waswanipi and sat as an elected community representative on the Cree Nation council board. She was also a key figure in an international fight to protect one of Quebec's last remaining virgin boreal forests in the Broadback river watershed, near Waswanipi.

A confirmation of runoff elections will be made Thursday, if all candidates confirm they want to continue to another round of voting.