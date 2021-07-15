In a surprising move, the man who led the Quebec Cree Nation for the last four years as grand chief has conceded the race for a second term.

Abel Bosum made the announcement Thursday morning in Cree on James Bay Cree Communications Society radio.

In elections Wednesday, Bosum received 29.6 per cent of the vote, compared to 46.6 per cent for his rival and current deputy grand chief, Mandy Gull-Masty.

The third place candidate, award winning musician Pakesso Mukash, received 23.9 per cent of the vote.

Reaction has been swift on social media.

Reaction to the news that Cree Grand Chief Abel Bosum has conceded in the race for another term has been quick. (Facebook )

Before Bosum's concession, the results were headed to a run-off because no one received the 50 per cent plus one needed to win on a first ballot.

It has not yet been confirmed if there will still be a runoff between Gull-Masty and third place finisher Pakesso Mukash.

This was Bosum's first term as grand chief. Before 2017, he spent 16 years as chief Quebec negotiator for the Cree Nation. In February of 2020 Bosum, along with Quebec premier François Legault, signed the $4.7 billion dollar Grande Alliance agreement. At the time it was called the Cree vision of development and one that would put the Cree population in the driver's seat of development in their territory.

It has not yet been confirmed if there will still be a runoff between Mandy Gull-Masty and third place finisher Pakesso Mukash. (submitted by Mandy Gull-Masty)

Gull-Masty was critical in her campaign over how the agreement was negotiated and has been communicated to the population. She also committed to holding a referendum on La Grande Alliance, which is currently undergoing a first-phase feasibility study.

Mukash was also critical of the project, saying it was too early to say whether it was indeed a "Cree vision" of development.

In his career prior to public office Bosum led the negotiations that ended with the signing of the Paix des Braves in 2002. From 1984 to 1998, he was Chief of the Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation and led efforts in his community to get a land base and get recognition as the 9th Cree community, something formalized in 1992.