Cree elder returns to competitive volleyball in northern Quebec tournament

A 71-year-old Cree man is getting back into competitive sports, years after he stopped when his wife passed away.

Robert Metabie, also known as "Robbie", was the oldest player in an invitational volleyball tournament that took place in the northern Cree community of Mistissini, Que., from Dec. 1 to 3.

"I just wanted to show it to the other people calling themselves elders, that they still could come out and play with young, young people, with the teenagers, just to have fun," said Metabie.

"That's why I'm [here], just to have fun."

Metabie has been a paramedic driver for over 36 years and is still working part-time. He said he practices volleyball four times a week to help him stay in shape so he can keep helping people. Metabie has been physically active for most of his life by playing hockey, flag football and volleyball.

"You don't stop having fun when you get old. You get old when you stop having fun."

Metabie has been an ambulance driver for over 36 years in Mistissini, Que. He still works part-time because he loves helping people. (submitted by Robert Metabie)

Metabie said it's the first time he's played in a tournament since his wife, Anna Metabie (née Longchap), passed away in 2019.

"I used to play tournaments when she was around. After that, I thought to myself, I want to come back and play again. That's what I did," said Metabie.

Sports helped Metabie stop drinking in 1992 and he's been clean ever since.

"You think you're having fun when you get drunk or taking drugs. And at the end, it's not fun."

Metabie said he wants young people to think about their lives before they start drinking or consuming drugs. He also encourages them to continue playing sports to have fun and stay healthy.

Metabie played alongside his young teammates in a local Mistissini volleyball tournament back in 2021. (submitted by Robert Metabie)

Teammates, opposing players and tournament organizers were in awe that Metabie would move, dive and do game tricks at his age.

"It was a good, good challenge for me," said Metabie.

Metabie loved the return to playing in a tournament.

"I wanted to show to my kids that they could play whenever they want to play too, at any time," said Metabie, adding that he likes seeing young people play with people over 40, 50, and even 60 years olds.

Robert Metabie holds a candle for his late wife Anna Metabie (née Longchap) alongside his eight children. (submitted by Robert Metabie)

Metabie is a grandfather to 28 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Reshawn Matoush is one of his grandchildren, who also played on an opposing team in the tournament.

"I never thought I'd be able to play the sport with him or play against him," said Matoush, adding that playing volleyball gave him a chance to reconnect with his grandpa, after long stretches away because of school.

Matoush is a 23-year-old student who will be graduating in June from community, recreation and leadership training at Dawson College in Montreal.

Matoush hopes to use what he's learning to introduce new sports in his community for youth, as well as adaptive programming for people with special needs and seniors.

Reshawn Matoush, front centre, holds finalists trophy, where he played in the same tournament as his grandpa. He hopes to keep playing as long as he can, just like his grandpa. (submitted by Reshawn Matoush)

"Nowadays, alcohol and drugs have taken over. I want others to know that there's more to life than that. So sports — anything — leisure activities could help them," said Matoush, adding that playing sports can lead to a healthy lifestyle and better social life.

Matoush hopes to still be playing volleyball when he's 71, just like his grandpa.

For elder Metabie, he plans on staying physically active to have fun, stay independent and be able to help others through his work as a paramedic driver.

"Teenagers should come out and enjoy the games. For your lifetime, you'll need it in the future when you have children," said Metabie.

Robert Metabie jumps playing volleyball earlier this year. He plays four times a week and encourages younger and older people to keep playing and keep having fun. (submitted by Robert Metabie)

Metabie says he wants young people and older people to stay healthy through the fun of sports.

"Even the old people over 60, they don't have to stop playing sports. If you're 16, you think you're old … You don't stop." said Metabie.