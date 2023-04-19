Family calls for changes at Cree School Board after son suffers crisis at college

A family from northern Quebec says gaps in service and support at the Cree School Board had serious consequences for a young student with lots of potential and dreams of being a doctor.

Khayden Carter Dick is from Whapmagoostui, a fly-in community and the most northern of the Cree towns in Quebec. Two years in a row, Dick was awarded a Governor General's Academic Medal, which recognizes students who achieve high levels of academic success in high school, college or university.

He is currently in a one-year, pre-health sciences program at Algonquin College in Ottawa and wants to become a pediatric or heart doctor, skills his community and nation desperately need.

However, early in the new year, Post-Secondary Student Services (PSSS) at the Cree School Board cut his funding, according to the family, after Dick failed two of his courses in the fall semester and missed a deadline to file some monthly paperwork on time.

"Having the feeling that I failed for the first time in my life really put me down hard. It really hurt me deeply," said Dick, 18.

Khayden, second from left in the back row, on his graduation day with his arms around his dad Charlie and mom Leslie, along with his three younger siblings. The family started a GoFundMe page to help Khayden finish his semester and pay off his debts. (submitted by Charlie Dick)

The Cree School Board supports Cree full-time or part-students who wants to pursue post-secondary education in the South.

According to the board's website, a full-time student is eligible for a living allowance, travel assistance and tuition and textbook aid. A minimum of four courses is needed to be considered a full-time student. A part-time student is eligible to have their tuition, required textbooks and registration fees paid.

After Khayden failed the two courses in his first semester, his course load fell to three. His family says that when his funding was cut off, he added a fourth course, but was told by PSSS that he was only adding a course to get his funding back and it was rejected.

Both Khayden's parents say they informed the board in writing of Khayden's situation several times, to no effect. They say eventually the board stopped responding to their messages.

Feeling like they were out of options, the family went public and set up a GoFundMe page to try and help Khayden finish his semester, pay off his debts and get back on track. A few days later they were informed by the board that Khayden's funding would be reinstated, but that he would need to pay off some outstanding debts.

Overwhelmed and alone

Khayden described how he had become overwhelmed by schoolwork in Ottawa, on top of all the life-management tasks he was suddenly responsible for for the first time in his life.

Unable to pay his rent and school tuition, alone in Ottawa, and needing to walk 30 minutes each way to school because of an expired bus pass, Dick was often stuck in his apartment by himself without resources to do anything. Seventeen years old at the time, he was depressed, anxious and incapable of sharing much of what he was going through with his family.

He found himself increasingly unable to focus on his schoolwork.

"Everything was so hard at the beginning of this year, mentally. It just added more stress when they cut me off [financially]," said Dick.

By late January, Dick's stress had reached a crisis point. He ended up in hospital for 72 hours with serious, self-inflicted wounds that his family and friends believe could have been fatal.

Whapmagoostui, the most northern of the Cree villages in Quebec, is accessible only by airplane. (Catou MacKinnon/CBC)

"He didn't tell us the whole story, because this is our first child that's going out for school in the South … It's very stressful for sure," said a visibly shaken Charlie Dick, Khayden's dad.

The family was an 1,100 kilometre flight away with no easy — or affordable — way to reach their son.

Charlie said the family has spent thousands of dollars to help get him settled, visiting him and paying for plane tickets to bring him home.

Cree School Board has yet to respond

A spokesperson for the Cree School Board (CSB) told CBC News the board couldn't comment on the specifics of Khayden's case. CBC's request for a general interview about how the board supports students in post-secondary and how those supports could be improved also wasn't granted in time for publication.

Khayden's family has not filed an official complaint and says it doesn't plan to right now.

Charlie does say he is grateful for the "great job" the Cree School Board does and for the financial support it provides, but he also believes there are "huge gaps", particularly for the youngest students just starting out.

Khayden hugs his mom, Leslie. The family says the experience has left them shaken but more determined than ever to help Khayden realize his dreams. (submitted by Charlie Dick)

He also says the very high cost of rent in the South, post-pandemic, leaves students without enough money to live on.

Charlie is encouraging the board to streamline what students need to submit for funding and improve administrative support and communication at PSSS.

In December, Khayden was entitled to a board-paid return flight home from Montreal for Christmas, but when he arrived at the hotel in Montreal late the night before, his room had not been booked. CSB policy doesn't allow students to book their own room and flights.

Eventually, the hotel front desk staff in Montreal allowed Khayden into a room and said it would follow-up with the Cree School Board, the family says.

The next morning, Khayden arrived at the airport and his ticket home had not been booked, said Charlie.

"I kind of lost confidence in [CSB]," said Charlie. "Imagine coming to the hotel at nine or ten at night and the offices of the Cree School Board are already closed and you have $50 dollars for taxi money."

Another time, a flight was booked without a proper spelling of Khayden's name.

'100 per cent' capable: mentor

Dakotah Lapierre was a teacher for the Cree School Board in Whapmagoostui for five years.

While Khayden was never in her class, she was a mentor and has supported him in achieving his academic goals, including helping him last year when he attended school in North Bay, Ont., to get courses he needed. She has become a very close friend with the whole family and describes Khayden as a gifted student who is "100 per cent" capable of achieving his academic goals.

Dakotah Lapierre was a teacher in Whapmagoostui for five years and a mentor to Khayden. (submitted by Dakotah Lapierre)

It was Lapierre who realised something was drastically wrong with Khayden on the day he ended up in hospital back in late January. Now teaching in Kingston, Ont., Lapierre jumped in her car and drove two hours to Ottawa. She was the person who called emergency services. She was with Khayden in the hospital while they waited for his parents to arrive from Whapmagoostui.

"While he was there trying to recover from this traumatic experience, he was also stressed out because the Cree School Board wasn't paying him anymore and he couldn't get a hold of any of them, because they don't answer their email very often or pick up the phone," said Lapierre. She says she experienced the same difficulty reaching board officials when she was a teacher in Whapmagoostui.

"I think it's really the [board's] responsibility that if they're going to sponsor these kids and really want them to succeed, there needs to be a backup plan [when] there's an emergency that happens," said Lapierre.

Happened to other students

Lapierre said that as a teacher she other Cree students face similar struggles as Khayden. She said it happened "a lot."

"There were a number of kids who would go to college for two months and then some little hiccup would happen … and the kids would be defeated. They didn't want to have to send 10,000 emails or call 100 people just to get what they are owed," said Lapierre.

She adds that Khayden has decided to talk about his experience because he wants the CSB to address the gaps.

"He just wants change, to have better ways to deal with situations like this, so that other people don't get screwed out of an education," she said.

Khayden's dad Charlie would also like to see an emergency fund set up to help Cree students like his son, who don't have experience living away from home, and might struggle without yet having the ability to reach out for help.

PSSS does have counselors on staff and it does offer stress-management workshops, according to the Cree School Board website, but Khayden's family said board counselors need to be more proactive and prepared to intervene, particularly with the youngest of the students.

"The young people that go South to go to school need community support, not just the parents. And the Cree School Board needs to review their policies. And go by our culture more than the culture of … the South," said Charlie.

2-year ban on funding

After his health emergency, Khayden's parents were desperate for their son to come home and recover.

Khayden has dreams of becoming a doctor. (submitted by Charlie Dick)

"We were told that if Khayden were to come home after the incident, [he] has to pay back all the funds he got, from August. If he doesn't pay back the funds, he will have a penalty of two years," said Charlie, meaning that Khayden would not be eligible for Cree School Board funding for two years if he dropped out.

The whole experience has left the family shaken.

Khayden says he is determined to achieve his educational goals regardless and has applied to take classes during the spring session to redo the courses he failed as well as many others to bring up his marks.

"My dad sat me down and said ... 'from failing you learn, and next year it will be different because you know what to do, and what to expect.' — which I'm grateful for," said Khayden.

Khayden's younger sister is finishing up high school and has been accepted to college in the South next fall, but Charlie says he hasn't decided yet whether to let her go.

"My message to the kids is, start saving some money. I told my daughter, 'As much as I want to support your goal … I'm not letting you go until I see a minimum in your savings account.'"