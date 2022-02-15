Some Cree schools back to full-time in-person learning in northern Quebec

Students in some northern Quebec Cree communities are back to in-person learning this week for the first time since before Christmas, as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop.

"We're very happy that we're able to move forward," said Sarah Pash, Cree School Board Chairperson.

Active COVID-19 cases in Cree communities have fallen to 158 out of 1995 confirmed cases in an Omicron wave that began before Christmas, according to the latest numbers from the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

Students in Whapmagoostui, Wemindji, Eastmain, Waswanipi and Nemaska were back in the classroom full-time on Monday, Pash said.

Some other Cree communities still struggling with higher COVID-19 case loads have moved to either a hybrid model of learning or are staying 100 percent on-line, said Pash.

"School is really an important support in students' lives, socially and emotionally and mental health-wise," said Pash, adding school officials have been concerned about students falling behind or not having access to the extra supports available at school.

Oujé-Bougoumou, Waskaganish and Chisasibi and Mistissini are now in a hybrid model of learning with some in-class and some on-line.

Mistissini, which has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 67, is still 100 percent online and plans to move to hybrid learning next week, said Pash.

Measures in place

Sarah Pash is the chairperson of the Cree School Board. (Submitted by Sarah Pash)

Officials say they are working closely with Cree Public Health as well as with local public security to make sure all these models of learning are as safe as possible. Pash said there are physical distancing measures in place, dedicated entrances and exits, and hand-washing and disinfecting stations set up, among other measures.

Pash also said that one of the most important prevention measures involves parents doing a daily health check of their children "to make sure that we know that it's safe for a child to go to school, and to protect everybody within the school building - students, teachers and other school staff."

She said parents will be notified if there is a positive COVID-19 result in their child's class, and officials will decide whether the whole class needs to close and students sent home.

The benefits of getting students back in the classroom far outweigh any risks, said Pash, particularly for students who have been struggling with remote learning or do not have ideal home environments.

"We know it's been very difficult on children and on our students, on our families, our parents and other caregivers, and also on our teachers and administrators. It's been difficult all around."

Pash said an air quality assessment carried out last year showed good air quality in the Cree School Board schools. Pash also said that carbon dioxide monitors will be installed as an added precaution.