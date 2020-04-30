Cree health board chair announces her husband has been diagnosed with COVID-19

The chairperson of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay says her husband has been diagnosed with COVID-19 while living in a long-term care facility in Montreal.

Bella M. Petawabano shared the news late Wednesday, in one of her regular radio addresses to update the Cree population on the spread of novel coronavirus.

"As many of you are aware, my husband has been living in long-term care in Montreal for many years following a stroke. I am sorry to say that he has contracted COVID-19," said Petawabano in Cree in her address.

Petawabano added that she wanted to share the news because she is hopeful and she wanted to share that hope with the Cree population.

"We have to be very careful to protect people like [my husband], who have chronic diseases and low immune systems," said Petawabano.

"They are the most vulnerable to serious complications from this disease."

Petawabano said her husband's case is being counted in the COVID-19 numbers in Montreal, adding that he has been transferred to a hospital and is receiving good care.

She also added that she plans to continue in her role as chairperson.

COVID-19 numbers among Cree increase

Cree Health officials say there are now eight confirmed COVID-19 cases assigned to the Cree territory.

The chiefs in three communities have confirmed on Facebook the number of cases they have: three cases in Chisasibi, three cases in Nemaska and two cases in Waswanipi.

All of the cases are related to travel down South or internationally. The majority of patients contracted the virus while in Montreal for unrelated medical treatment.

As of Wednesday, the Cree health board had carried out 260 COVID-19 tests and 2,600 contact tracings.

The local hospital in Chisasibi, Que. The Cree health board says there are now eight cases of COVID-19 assigned to the territory. (Susan Bell/CBC)

Petawabano said the health board is doing everything it can to protect patients and communities and is reviewing its protocols yet again to make sure everything possible is being done.

"We are very vigilant in terms of screening the patients who are returning to Eeyou Istchee," said Bella M. Petawabano, chairperson of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

Patients returning to the territory are triaged three times — once 24 hours before they are set to travel, again before they head to the airport, and a third time before they board the plane. The patients are asked questions about whether they feel any symptoms associated with COVID-19 and their temperature is taken.

Petawabano said it is possible that some of the travellers aren't experiencing any symptoms at the time of triage and are still carriers of the disease.

Petawabano also said she wants to encourage Cree who must travel South for important medical appointments to speak up if there is something they don't understand during the triage process and to be completely transparent with the people asking them questions.

"I want to encourage them to answer the questions fully and honestly," said Petawabano. "I know they really want to come home and they may minimize their symptoms because of that, but we have to think about the consequences."

There have been no signs of community transmission in any of the Cree communities, something Petawabano said the Cree health board is trying very hard to maintain.