COVID-19 cases surge over the holidays in Quebec Cree communities

Several Cree communities in northern Quebec are struggling with a serious surge in COVID-19 cases and community transmission for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Figures released late Monday show 519 positive cases of COVID-19, a jump from 319 cases reported on Dec. 31 and way up from just 34 cases reported on Dec. 24, according to the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

"We are in a critical phase right now," said Cree Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty in an emergency livestream organized on Dec. 31, that brought together Cree Nation government officials, as well as the heads of several entities and community chiefs.

As an illustration of how fast the Omicron variant is spreading, on Dec. 21, the Cree health board was reporting just 11 active cases in the Cree communities, all of them related to travel outside Eeyou Istchee, the traditional name for the Cree territory.

It is critical that we really follow the protocols. - Mandy Gull-Masty, Cree Grand Chief

"It is critical that we really follow the protocols," said Gull-Masty in the livestream. "It is a highly contagious disease."

The Cree health board has also confirmed community spread is now happening in Eeyou Istchee, meaning a link between the positive cases can no longer be tracked.

Racing to get ahead of spread

The health board delivered rapid tests over the Christmas holiday and many communities made rapid testing available.

The Cree health board organized the distribution of rapid tests over the Christmas and New Year's holiday. (Cree health board)

Cree health is also asking anyone who has tested positive to help in the contact tracing, according to Doctor Colleen Fuller, a public health and preventive medicine physician with the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay, who also took part in the livestream.

"We now have well over a thousand people who have had contact with a person who is positive," said Fuller, adding those who test positive are now being asked to take the responsibility of reaching out to anyone they were in contact with to tell them to isolate immediately and get tested.

As of Jan. 3, there were 1,460 contacts of the positive cases identified.

"We just really do not have enough staff," said Fuller.

Cree leadership and Cree Public Health have recommended communities move back to phase one of the Cree Pandemic Plan. Phase one bans indoor and outdoor gatherings and prohibits inter-community travel, as well as reduces services to essential services only.

Community lockdowns

On Dec. 28, the coastal Cree community of Eastmain had no reported cases of COVID-19. On Dec. 30, four cases were confirmed through rapid testing and by Jan. 2, Chief Kenneth Cheezo took to social media to report there were 32 positive cases identified through rapid and PCR testing.

"This is the most important time to remain in our bubble… to remain at home as much as possible to reduce the risk and limit time of exposure," said Cheezo in the livestream shared Sunday on Facebook.

Kenneth Cheezo, chief of the Cree Nation of Eastmain, is urging people to remain in their bubbles "to reduce the risk and limit time of exposure." (Christopher Herodier/CBC )

Eastmain has closed all but essential services. The band office is closed until Jan. 5 and no one is allowed to leave or enter the community without authorization. Returning residents will have to remain in isolation, regardless of their vaccination status. It was not clear how long the mandatory isolation period is for returning residents, and a request for information was not returned. Only essential service workers will be allowed to leave or enter the community.

Other hard hit Cree communities are Waswanipi, with 108 positive cases as of Jan. 1 in a population of 2,000 and Oujé-Bougoumou with 64 positive cases in a population of just 845. The largest of the Cree communities, Chisasibi, had 49 confirmed cases as of Jan. 1.

Start of school delayed

The start date for students in elementary, high school and adult education has been pushed back until Jan. 12 and will move online from then until Jan. 26, according to Cree Health Board Chairperson Sarah Pash.

Pash said it's important for parents and guardians to really support the youth and children in their lives.

"We need to ensure that we pay attention and focus on young people and children and offer them hope and love and optimism," said Pash.

"And make sure we continue to share the strength that they come from."