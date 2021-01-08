Cree community moves into lockdown to contain outbreak of COVID-19

Public health officials in northern Quebec are racing to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to several visits and parties over the new year in the Cree community of Oujé-Bougoumou.

At least 11 cases of COVID-19 have been identified so far linked to gatherings between Dec. 31 and Jan. 7.

"We also have quite a number of additional people who were identified as being in those settings or in direct contact with those people ... they could be infectious to others," said Colleen Fuller, a public health physician and infectious disease coordinator with the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

"And so many of those people have now been tested and others will be tested over the course of today."

The cases are all linked to one individual, who was confirmed yesterday as the 20th case of COVID-19 in the Cree communities since the pandemic began in March.

Public health officials say the individual likely caught the virus through a visitor who came from a region of risk, although they are continuing to investigate other potential exposures.

Measures being implemented

Officials are asking anyone who attended parties or gatherings in Oujé-Bougoumou between Dec. 31 and Jan. 7 to immediately self-isolate and contact the COVID-19 information like at 1-866-855-2811.

The community of 950 has also moved into a general lockdown and imposed a curfew.

The curfew is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until January 12th, at which time the need will be reassessed, according to a message issued Friday by the community's chief.

"It is very important to community members remain calm, confident and vigilant," said Chief Curtis Bosum in a release.

"We have to be calm so that we can reassure the children and the vulnerable of our community."

The measures also include a closure of in-person school, although further details were not included in the release. Daycares will remain open only for essential workers and all social gatherings are forbidden. The local band office is providing additional assistance for those who have trouble getting groceries. Anyone needing help is asked to call 418-770-1227.

Public health officials are continuing to contact trace people linked to this event, which brings the total of COVID-19 cases in the Cree communities to 31.

The local medical clinic in Oujé-Bougoumou has reduced services to emergencies only.

More information to come.