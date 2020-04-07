Chisasibi youth diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing total among Cree in Quebec to 5

A youth from Chisasibi is the latest among Cree in Quebec to be diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been sent south for treatment.

The young person had travelled with an escort to Montreal for a medical appointment and then back to Chisasibi, the largest of the Cree communities, before being diagnosed while in self-isolation.

After the diagnosis was confirmed, the youth was medevaced to Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine, a children's hospital in Montreal, as a precaution because of underlying health conditions.

"He was medevaced a couple of day ago," said Chisasibi Chief Davey Bobbish in a video message on the community's Facebook page Monday.

"This confirmed case is in Montreal being well taken care of."

Contact-tracing has been done and all close contacts are in isolation, according to a joint release from the Cree Nation Government and Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

The person who accompanied the youth to his original medical appointment has tested negative for COVID-19, according to the release.

This latest case brings the total to five Cree in Quebec who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 — four in the territory and one in Montreal.

A file photo of the Nemaska administration building. There are two cases of COVID-19 in Nemaska. Both patients traveled to the Dominican Republic together. (Jaime Little/CBC)

In the territory, there have been two cases diagnosed in Chisasibi, located 1,400 kilometres north of Montreal and two others in the Cree community of Nemaska, some 500 kilometres south of there. The two cases in Nemaska were related to travel to the Dominican Republic.

1st Cree patient doing well

The first Cree patient in Quebec was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24.

That patient is doing well despite underlying health conditions, according to the director of public health for the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

"Someone who had diabetes and renal failure [and is] on dialysis, this person is very well," said Faisca Richer.

The board said 127 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out so far, with 88 coming back negative. Thirty-five people are still waiting for results.