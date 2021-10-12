Knife incident leaves 16-year-old dead, community reeling in northern Que.

Cree Police in northern Quebec are asking anyone with any information about a knife attack in Chisasibi that left a 16-year-old dead, to come forward as soon as possible.

The Eeyou Eenou Police Force issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying they received a call in the early morning hours of Oct. 11 about an individual who needed medical assistance.

The youth was transferred to the Chisasibi hospital and died soon after, said the release.

Tommy-Lee Snowboy, 21, has been charged with second degree murder and will remain in custody pending court proceedings.

The Sûreté du Québec has been called in to help with the investigation.

Counselling services were available Monday for youth and community members who are struggling with what happened.