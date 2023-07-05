First woman appointed to lead Air Creebec

A Cree-owned airline in northern Quebec with a long history of trailblazing has appointed a woman as its president for the first time in its 40-year history.

Tanya Pash was appointed to the top job at Air Creebec on July 1, after 10 years as the company's chief operating officer, and a long career before that with the Cree Nation Government.

"I think it shows how far the Cree Nation has come. You see more and more women in leadership and to be the first female president of Air Creebec … it's an honour in itself," said Pash, who finished her university studies in 1996 with a degree in administration from the University of Ottawa and is a registered CPA.

Taking over the top job at such an important Cree organization is a dream come true, said Pash.

"I like to think of it as the flagship of the Cree Nation," said Pash, who is also a board member of several organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce of Val d'Or and the Val-d'Or Regional Airport, among others.

Airline origins intertwined with Quebec

The origins of the Air Creebec lie intertwined with the politics of Quebec in the 1970s and 1980s, along with that of former Parti Québécois premier, René Lévesque.

Several Air Creebec officials say when former Cree Grand Chief, the late Billy Diamond, told Lévesque of the Cree plans to found an airline, the former premier reportedly laughed and said,"Indians don't run airlines, Billy." Diamond reportedly retorted that this "Indian" was going to own an airline.

The late Cree Grand Chief and founder of Air Creebec, Billy Diamond, in a photo taken in front of an twin otter plane on April 13, 1989. (Colin McConnell/ Toronto Star via Getty Images)

From its first flight on July 5, 1982, Air Creebec has grown to have 16 Dash-8 planes, two cargo planes and 340 employees.

It operates passenger flights in Quebec and Ontario and a charter service in other provinces. It also operates, along with the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay, a medical charter to help get Quebec Cree patients to and from medical specialists and services in the South.

Last year, Air Creebec celebrated its 40th anniversary.

"We fly people into the territory and we stimulate economic development by bringing people who would not necessarily go up to the communities to see what we have to offer," said Pash, adding that offering Cree community members a safe way to travel that is 100-per cent Cree-owned is tied to the success and strength of the Cree Nation in so many ways.

"It's just, truly, truly impressive."

Pash says she hopes to help the company grow and hopes to encourage more Cree youth to consider the aviation industry as a career.

Calling it a "new chapter" for the company, the chairman of Air Creebec, Derrick Neeposh, said Pash was the clear choice to take over the airline.

From left to right: Kenneth Gilpin, Air Creebec board member; Derrick Neeposh, president of Creeco; Matthew Happyjack, outgoing president of Air Creebec; Tanya Pash, newly appointed president of Air Creebec. (Susan Bell/CBC)

"It was the obvious choice to promote and appoint Tanya, as she's shown great leadership skills with Air Creebec for years," said Neeposh in a release. Neeposh is also the president of Creeco, the investment arm of the Cree Nation Government.

Neeposh thanked both Pash and outgoing president Matthew Happyjack for their work in building the airline into what it is today.

'Employees like family'

Happyjack is retiring after 13 years as president of Air Creebec. He will stay on as an advisor for Pash and the board of directors.

"[Matthew] is a very smart, intelligent, fair man who led the company with grace and always treated the employees like they were family," said Pash, who says Happyjack has been a mentor for 24 years.

For his part, Happyjack said he recommended Pash as his replacement almost as soon as she joined the airline in 2013. He told the board of directors of his retirement two years ago and the team has been preparing the transition ever since.

"It was a great journey. I think this succession was well planned," said Happyjack.

Air Creebec operates Dash-8 100 and 300 planes. (Jean-Philippe Richard/ Air Creebec)

"[Tanya] had the qualifications, the education and knowing the Cree system of organization," said Happyjack, adding that Pash is very good at problem solving.

"Air Creebec always had a solid management, because we worked as a team. When someone is not there, we take over," said Happyjack.

Happyjack said one of the things he's most proud of doing is harmonizing the fleet that Air Creebec flies to the Dash-8 100 and 300 airplanes.

"We harmonized everything into Dash-8s. It's a very good plane for the North, because of the size of airstrips," said Happyjack, adding Air Creebec is the only company in Canada that operates almost exclusively Dash-8s in its fleet. Air Creebec also operates two Hawker freight planes.

Happyjack says he's most looking forward to having more time and being able to go to his camp during the spring goose hunt, something he hasn't been able to do since he took over Air Creebec.