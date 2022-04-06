In the footsteps of ancestors: Cree youth leader reflects on Vatican trip

WARNING: This story contains distressing details about residential schools.

For Adrian N. Gunner, it was important to deliver a pair of traditional snowshoes to Pope Francis in the Cree language.

"I told him: 'By giving you these snowshoes, we want to show you that our culture and language are still very much alive today'," said Gunner, who is the Cree Nation Youth Grand Chief.

The 26-year-old traveled to the Vatican, along with Quebec Cree Grand Chief, Mandy Gull-Masty, as part of an Indigenous delegation of First Nation, Inuit and Métis knowledge keepers, survivors, elders, leaders and youth. They met with the Pope from March 28 to April 1 at the Vatican.

It was Gunner's job to present the gift from the Quebec Cree Nation to the Pope.

"My grandparents went [to residential school] and their mouths were washed with soap whenever they spoke Cree," said Gunner.

"And you know, despite all that, the [Cree] language still managed to make it to me."

Youth leader delivers message to Pope in Cree

The historic week of meetings culminated with Pope Francis expressing sorrow and shame for the residential school system and its attempts to assimilate Indigenous peoples. He also apologized for the conduct of some members of the Roman Catholic Church in Canada's residential school system.

"I felt a lot of emotions," said Gunner, who said he was surprised and pleased with the message the Pope delivered, but added that it needs to be followed up with action.

"The apology is not going to fix the years of abuse, the trauma that our people went through. But for me it is a first step, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done," said Gunner.

Footsteps of grandfather Billy Diamond

In presenting Pope Francis with a pair of traditional Cree snowshoes, Gunner was also following in the footsteps of his grandfather, the late Cree Grand Chief, Billy Diamond. In 1984, Diamond presented Pope John Paul II with a pair of traditional Cree snowshoes.

I really wish I could have had a call from my grandfather. - Adrian N. Gunner, Cree Youth Grand Chief

"I really wish I could have had a call from my grandfather… to ask him, you know, what to expect. To have that grandson-grandfather advice."

"But I felt in that moment, as I was presenting the snowshoes… I felt he was there with me," said Gunner.

Quebec Cree leader Billy Diamond presents a snowshoe set to Pope John Paul II during an audience on Aug. 8, 1984. (The Canadian Press)

Before going to the Vatican Gunner did have an important conversation with his other grandparents, George and Lillian Neeposh, about their experiences at residential school.

It was the first time the couple had shared anything about their residential school experiences with him.

George was eight and Lillian was six when they were taken from their families and sent to the Mohawk Institute Residential School, an Anglican-run school in Brantford, Ont.

"I got the chance to sit with them before going, to ask them about their experiences. I called them after and I read them a bit of the Pope's apology," said Gunner.

Adrian N. Gunner, centre, with his son Riley, 5, and grandparents, George, left, and Lillian Neeposh. George and Lillian shared some of their residential school experiences with Gunner for the first time, before his trip to the Vatican. (submitted by Adrian N. Gunner)

"My grandma said 'that's good that he apologized'," Gunner said, adding his grandfather said nothing.

"[My grandmother said] 'Everyone's at a different stage of their healing… of their journey. Some people needed to hear [the apology]. Some didn't,'" said Gunner.

Gunner is looking forward to Pope Francis delivering an apology in person, on Indigenous territory in Canada later this year.

"I don't know what the next steps look like, besides [the Pope] coming to Canada to apologize here on Indigenous territory," he said.

"For us at the Cree Nation, I believe we need to take steps into helping our own people, by helping them physically, emotionally, spiritually and mentally."

Support is available for anyone affected by the effects of residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

The Cree health board operates the Wiichihiiwaauwin (Mental Health Helpline) at 1-833-632-4357. Support is available in Cree 24/7.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.



