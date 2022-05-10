29-year-old man arrested in connection with death of pedestrian on Billy Diamond Highway

An investigation is underway following the death of a pedestrian on the Billy-Diamond road Monday near Matagami, Que.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the event.

The accident took place at kilometre 108 on the Billy-Diamond road, formerly called the James Bay Highway. Matagami is located about 730 kilometres north of Montreal.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, Nancy Fournier, said a 22-year old man was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

"[He] was transported to the hospital where he was unfortunately declared dead. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the collision," Fournier said.

"We are talking about a 29-year-old man who was arrested in connection with this event. He was released and should return to court for further proceedings," she said.

An investigation of the scene and the vehicle was carried out most of the day Monday to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The Société de développement de la Baie-James that is responsible for the management of the highway said it reopened completely to traffic just after 8 p.m. Monday.