Crashed tanker truck closes Highway 3 in Yellowknife

Highway 3 by Long Lake, near the Yellowknife airport, closed Thursday morning after a fuel tanker truck went off the road.

According to a post by Infrastructure Minister Caroline Wawzonek around 6:30 a.m., crews are working to empty out fuel from the truck so it can be moved.

"This will take some time," Wawzonek wrote.

A detour has also opened up so that vehicles can pass.

She said early reports are that no one was injured and no fuel had spilled.