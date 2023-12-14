Content
Crashed tanker truck closes Highway 3 in Yellowknife

Highway 3 by Long Lake, near the Yellowknife Airport, closed Thursday morning after a fuel tanker truck went off the road.

Crews removing fuel from truck near Long Lake, says Infrastructure minister

Tankers on and off the road.
A photo from Infrastructure Minister Caroline Wawzonek shows the aftermath of a crash on Highway 3 by Long Lake. (Caroline Wawzonek/Facebook)

According to a post by Infrastructure Minister Caroline Wawzonek around 6:30 a.m., crews are working to empty out fuel from the truck so it can be moved.

"This will take some time," Wawzonek wrote.

A detour has also opened up so that vehicles can pass. 

She said early reports are that no one was injured and no fuel had spilled.

