Crashed tanker truck closes Highway 3 in Yellowknife
Highway 3 by Long Lake, near the Yellowknife Airport, closed Thursday morning after a fuel tanker truck went off the road.
Crews removing fuel from truck near Long Lake, says Infrastructure minister
According to a post by Infrastructure Minister Caroline Wawzonek around 6:30 a.m., crews are working to empty out fuel from the truck so it can be moved.
"This will take some time," Wawzonek wrote.
A detour has also opened up so that vehicles can pass.
She said early reports are that no one was injured and no fuel had spilled.