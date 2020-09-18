This cranberry cake is so sweet it 'hurts the teeth'

CBC North is telling the stories behind recipes posted on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North. Join our group and follow along!

When Barb Adjun was given a bag of freshly picked cranberries as a gift, she wasn't surprised.

"People are so nice around here... they always give," Adjun told CBC's Wanda McLeod from her home in Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

"I got berries from Amy Nivingolak, she was so nice," Adjun said.

And once she had them, she didn't waste any time.

"I decided to look for a cranberry recipe right away."

Barb Adjun at home in her kitchen in Kugluktuk, Nunavut. She says she loves to make her baked goods from scratch. (Submitted by Barb Adjun)

Soon enough she stumbled upon a cranberry cake recipe she found on a website called Churchill Wild.

"It looked so good I decided to try it," she said.

Adjun says she loves to make things from scratch and never makes cakes or muffins that come in a package.

Here's what you need:

3 cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

3 tbsp butter

1 ½ cups sugar

1 ½ tsp vanilla

1 ½ cups milk

3 cups of cranberries

First Adjun mixed the dry ingredients together, then the wet ingredients. She says the cranberries can go in either one before mixing it all together.

Another trick… Adjun said with this recipe she decided to use her hands instead of a mixer.

"I took my time," she said.

In the end, her patience paid off. Adjun baked it in the oven for 40 minutes at 400 F and it came out moist and fluffy.

Then she added a very buttery icing.

"It's so sweet it hurts the teeth," she said to CBC on Facebook Messenger.

"I love it, you would go mmmmmm at every mouth full, lol."

For the full recipe check out her post on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen.

"You have to make it!" she said.