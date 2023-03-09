Nunavut justice minister resigns from cabinet

Nunavut's justice minister has resigned from cabinet.

Craig Simailak announced his decision Thursday morning in the Legislative Assembly. It means he is no longer justice minister, nor the minister responsible for the Qulliq Energy Corporation.

Simailak, who is the MLA for Baker Lake, said he'd been thinking about resigning "for some time now."

"Trying to balance the ministerial life with family life, I just couldn't quite get the balance of it," he told the assembly.

"With a heavy heart, I am announcing my resignation as minister, effective immediately."

Simailak left the Legislative Assembly chambers shortly after making his speech.

Simailak was first appointed as minister in April 2022, after Adam Arreak Lightstone resigned from cabinet over an ethics breach.

In a statement that followed, Premier P.J. Akeeagok thanked Simailak for his work.

"As a cabinet, we look to continue progress made during the last sitting when our government reaffirmed a commitment to be direct and forthcoming with information," he said.

Akeeagok will take over the Qulliq Energy Corporation portfolio right now, while Environment Minister David Akeeagok will take over the justice portfolio.

Simailak was not immediately available for an interview.