New child exploitation charges laid against former Iqaluit businessman

A former Iqaluit businessman was arrested with new charges related to child exploitation offences, according to RCMP.

Craig Dunphy appeared in court for a bail hearing Wednesday. He is charged with one count of luring a child, one count of material benefit from sexual services of someone under 18, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was released on bail.

Also on Wednesday, Dunphy was in court for his preliminary hearing on separate child exploitation charges from 2019.

Dunphy is charged with three counts of luring a child, two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person and one count of procuring a child.

The charges involve three underage people, according to CBC News reporting.

His next court appearance for these charges will be Jan 31.