New child exploitation charges laid against former Iqaluit businessman

Craig Dunphy appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on separate child sexual exploitation charges in 2019.

Craig Dunphy was released on bail Wednesday

Jackie McKay · CBC News ·
Iqaluit RCMP charged Craig Dunphy with four new charges related to child sexual exploitation. (Travis Burke/CBC)

A former Iqaluit businessman was arrested with new charges related to child exploitation offences, according to RCMP. 

Craig Dunphy appeared in court for a bail hearing Wednesday. He is charged with one count of luring a child, one count of material benefit from sexual services of someone under 18, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. 

He was released on bail. 

Also on Wednesday, Dunphy was in court for his preliminary hearing on separate child exploitation charges from 2019. 

Dunphy is charged with three counts of luring a child, two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person and one count of procuring a child. 

The charges involve three underage people, according to CBC News reporting.  

His next court appearance for these charges will be Jan 31.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jackie McKay

Reporter

Jackie McKay is a Métis journalist working for CBC in Nunavut. She has worked as a reporter in Thunder Bay, Yellowknife, Whitehorse and Iqaluit. Jackie also worked on CBC Radio One shows including The Current, Metro Morning, after graduating from Ryerson University in 2017. Follow her on Twitter @mckayjacqueline.

