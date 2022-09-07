Yellowknife RCMP charge 3, seize more than 650 grams of crack

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after Yellowknife RCMP seized more than 650 grams of crack cocaine from a home Tuesday night.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said they have charged a 51-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both from Yellowknife, as well as a 30-year-old man from Calgary, Alta.

All three, who were not named in the news release, face charges of trafficking drugs and possessing proceeds of a crime. They all remain in custody, pending court appearances.

RCMP said officers executed a search warrant at a home on 48th Street. They seized the crack cocaine as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

The seizure comes less than two weeks after RCMP in Yellowknife seized a loaded handgun and an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine from a home on Sissons Court. They charged a 22-year-old man from Saskatoon, also unnamed, with drug trafficking and firearm offences, as well as obstructing a police officer.

Earlier last month, RCMP seized more than 133 grams of crack cocaine from a Fort Good Hope man who was travelling home from Yellowknife. On Aug. 5, RCMP arrested a 29-year-old man who was set to board a flight to Fort Good Hope.

That man, who was also not named, was charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and was released from custody.