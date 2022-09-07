Yellowknife RCMP charge 3, seize more than 650 grams of crack
Two people from Yellowknife and one from Calgary are facing drug trafficking charges
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after Yellowknife RCMP seized more than 650 grams of crack cocaine from a home Tuesday night.
In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said they have charged a 51-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both from Yellowknife, as well as a 30-year-old man from Calgary, Alta.
All three, who were not named in the news release, face charges of trafficking drugs and possessing proceeds of a crime. They all remain in custody, pending court appearances.
RCMP said officers executed a search warrant at a home on 48th Street. They seized the crack cocaine as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.
The seizure comes less than two weeks after RCMP in Yellowknife seized a loaded handgun and an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine from a home on Sissons Court. They charged a 22-year-old man from Saskatoon, also unnamed, with drug trafficking and firearm offences, as well as obstructing a police officer.
Earlier last month, RCMP seized more than 133 grams of crack cocaine from a Fort Good Hope man who was travelling home from Yellowknife. On Aug. 5, RCMP arrested a 29-year-old man who was set to board a flight to Fort Good Hope.
That man, who was also not named, was charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and was released from custody.