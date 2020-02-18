Crack cocaine seized near Enterprise following months-long investigation

On Sunday, the N.W.T. RCMP federal investigations unit stopped a vehicle near Enterprise as part of a three month investigation into cocaine trafficking in the territory.

Police discovered approximately 450 grams of crack cocaine in the vehicle, and arrested the two occupants.

Ronald Joseph Payne, 55, and Lyle Elliot Yanke, 61, both of Yellowknife, have been charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

In a press release issued Tuesday, police say the men were believed to be on their way to Yellowknife.

Shortly after they were arrested, RCMP in Yellowknife carried out search warrants at two apartments in a downtown apartment building. Police discovered evidence of drug trafficking inside one of the apartments.

ʺThe RCMP in the Northwest Territories sees the damage done to our communities by the illicit drug trade on a daily basis," stated Staff Sgt. Dean Riou in the press release.

"In this case, we were able to arrest two individuals allegedly transporting drugs from Alberta into the N.W.T. and seize the drugs before they were able to reach our communities to do more harm.ʺ

Payne and Yanke were released after appearing before a Justice of the Peace on Monday. Their next court appearance is March 23, in Hay River.