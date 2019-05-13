RCMP seize more than 2,900 baggies of crack from Yellowknife apartment

N.W.T. RCMP seized more than 2,900 small bags of crack cocaine, $1,600 in cash and 157 grams of cocaine from an apartment in Yellowknife's Range Lake area after carrying out a search warrant on Thursday.

The apartment belonged to Noel Tesfazion, 30, of Yellowknife and Toronto, according to RCMP in a news release Monday.

Police say Tesfazion was arrested in the parking lot of a Yellowknife business at the same time the search warrant on his apartment was carried out.

Tesfazion has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime. He remains in police custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Police say the arrest and drug seizure were the result of an investigation that began in December 2018.

"This investigation and seizure once again resonates the need to quell the strong demand for crack cocaine in the Northwest Territories," stated Staff Sgt. Dean Riou, of the RCMP G Division federal policing unit.