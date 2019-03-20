Skip to Main Content
Crack cocaine and cash seized in Fort Simpson drug bust
RCMP arrested an Edmonton man in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., on March 16 on drug trafficking and other charges.

RCMP seized $805 in cash and $18,000 worth of crack cocaine in a Fort Simpson drug bust Saturday evening. (RCMP)

Fort Simpson RCMP have arrested and charged an Edmonton man after responding to a call of suspicious activity in a residence on March 16.

RCMP say 60 grams of what appears to be crack cocaine were seized, as well as $805 in cash.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs to be about $18,000.

The cocaine was packaged in three 20 gram bags.

An Edmonton man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

