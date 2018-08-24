Canada Revenue Agency to open new offices in territorial capitals

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is opening three new offices in the North, and will also aim to reduce the number of tax reviews done on northerners.

Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier made the announcement in Whitehorse on Friday morning.

"We promised Canadians we will turn the ship around, to get back northerners the service they deserved and that were cut under the Conservatives," Lebouthillier said.

The federal government will spend $6 million to open the new service centres in the three territorial capitals of Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Iqaluit. Twelve people will be hired to staff the offices.

Lebouthillier says the offices will be staffed and open before the next tax filing season.

Along with the new offices, the CRA will set up phone lines for northerners to contact officers "with specialized training to meet their needs," according to a news release. The agency will also expand its outreach program to help people file their taxes, and know what benefits, credits and deductions they're entitled to.

The news of the new offices was welcomed by the three territorial premiers.

"This is a much needed service in Nunavut, and will certainly provide relief and aide all year round, but especially during the tax season," said Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq, in a statement.

'Yukoners will now have the chance to physically speak to someone ... and receive direct support from an individual based in the territory,' said Yukon Premier Sandy Silver. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"Navigating federal systems such as the Canada Revenue Agency can cause frustration," said Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, also in a statement.

"A Northern Service Centre in Whitehorse means Yukoners will now have the chance to physically speak to someone ... and receive direct support from an individual based in the territory."

Reducing frequency of reviews

Lebouthillier also pledged to recommend regulatory amendments to "make life easier" for people claiming northern residents deductions on their tax returns, and also to reduce the frequency of reviews.

Earlier this year, the minister acknowledged there were an "abnormal" number of tax reviews on the North, and she vowed to look at the issue more closely.

Northerners are targeted more often for reassessments of their tax returns, according to a document tabled in the House of Commons earlier this year. (iStock)

A document tabled in the House of Commons in June confirmed that northerners were targeted more often for reassessment by the CRA.

In 2016, nine per cent of Canadians had their taxes reassessed by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). But for northerners, that number was 13.6 per cent.

Yukon had the highest rate of reassessment in the country at 15 per cent, followed by Nunavut and the Northwest Territories with 13 per cent.

The CRA says Canadians will be consulted "in the coming months" on any proposed regulatory changes.