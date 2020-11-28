3 new COVID-19 cases in Whitehorse

Yukon reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Whitehorse and issued a series of public exposure notices around the capital.

The territory's chief medical officer of health confirmed the cases in a Friday night press release.

Two of them are linked to a previously known case in Whitehorse. One of them is linked to travel outside of the territory.

The new cases are under investigation, according to the release.

It brings the total number of active cases in Whitehorse to 15.

Wellness Centre closed

On Friday, the City of Whitehorse closed the Wellness Centre at the city's Canada Games Centre, and cancelled fitness classes until further notice.

A public exposure notice has been issued for the Wellness Centre for anyone who was there on Saturday Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A Friday news release from the City of Whitehorse says Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott advises that the Canada Games Centre should not be closed at this time, and there is no indication that anyone at the facility has been infected with COVID-19.

An exposure notice has also been issued for Whitehorse Transit over two days.

Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Route #2 from Copper Ridge to 2nd Avenue between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Route #2 from 2nd Avenue to Copper Ridge between 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19:

Route #2 from Copper Ridge to 2nd Avenue between the times of 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Route #5 from 2nd Avenue to Range Road between 7:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.

Route #2 from 2nd Avenue to Copper Ridge between 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The territory also expanded a public exposure notice for the Better Bodies gym in the city for anyone who was there between Sunday Nov. 1 to Wednesday Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

An additional exposure notice has been issued for Sakura Sushi between 5 p.m. to closing on Friday, Nov. 20.

The Yukon government asks anyone with any of the following symptoms to self-isolate and arrange for testing immediately. They include:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Runny nose

Sore throat

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Headache

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Muscle aches

You can reach the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083, or visit the Whitehorse drive-thru testing centre at Centennial Motors across from the airport.

Leave a number if asked, and call back if you do not receive a call within 24 hours.

Yukon has now had 45 cases of COVID-19 in total, and one death.