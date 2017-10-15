COVID-19 outbreak in N.W.T. jails would be 'catastrophic,' say defence lawyers

Fifteen defence lawyers in the N.W.T. say that inmates are at a "serious risk of rapid transmission" of COVID-19 unless the government reduces the number of inmates in its jails.

The territory's chief public health officer is advising the general public to limit contact with others, but people who are incarcerated "do not have the freedom to protect themselves," the March 23 letter states.

The letter asks wardens to reduce the number of inmates at the North Slave Correctional Centre, the Fort Smith Correctional Complex, and the South Mackenzie Correctional Centre, following calls from numerous human rights organizations such as the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

The lawyers say they want temporary absences to be granted to prisoners on humanitarian grounds to protect inmates, staff and the public.

It calls on the territory's three jails to immediately identify people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and to assess applications for their conditional release before any others.

The lawyers are also asking for the suspension of weekend sentences, because the movement of inmates in and out of jails presents a transmission risk.

N.W.T. jails have a disproportionate number of Indigenous inmates, who already face poorer health outcomes as a result of colonization, the letter states.

The Fort Smith Correctional Complex. The lawyers are calling for inmates at the highest risk of COVID-19, as well as those serving intermittent sentences, such as those on weekends, to be temporarily released. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

"The problem of over-representation of Indigenous people in Canadian institutions has been recognized by the Supreme Court of Canada as one that must be remedied. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, we fear that this over-representation will mean a disproportionate exposure and vulnerability to the virus," the letter states.

"We urge you, as those responsible for the health of all inmates, to take immediate, preventative steps, before it is too late."

N.W.T. inmates are often housed two or three to a cell, and share bathing and toilet facilities, says the letter. They also share a kitchen and dining area.

The Federal Prisons and Reformatories Act has provisions that authorize a temporary absence of a prisoner "with or without escort ... for medical or humanitarian reasons."

CBC reached out the territorial government for comment Monday morning, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Concern about the widespread transmission of COVID-19 within jails already exists in Canada and the U.S., the letter states. At Toronto's South Detention Centre, one jail guard has already tested positive for the virus.

In the United States, at least 38 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Rikers Island jail in New York City. That number includes 19 inmates and 12 staff, as of last week. Another 58 inmates, at minimum, are being monitored in the jail's quarantine and contagion units.

In response to the pandemic, some institutions have started releasing prisoners. In Ontario, low-risk inmates close to the end of their sentence are being released.

Justice Dept. not publicizing COVID-19 plans

The N.W.T. justice department has a "contingency plan" for a COVID-19 outbreak at an N.W.T. jail, but told the Yellowknifer newspaper that it would not release specific details.

At a March 13 press conference, chief public health officer Kami Kandola told CBC correctional facilities have units to isolate people with respiratory illnesses such as tuberculosis.

Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer of the N.W.T., said in a March 13 press conference that correctional facilities have units to isolate people with respiratory illnesses like tuberculosis. (Kate Kyle/CBC )

If someone develops COVID-19 in prison, they would be sent to a private room and authorities would "ensure all measures to make sure nobody else has been exposed," said Kandola.

On March 19, defence lawyer Kate Oja wrote a letter to North Slave Correctional Centre warden John Nahanni. She asked him for the facility's plan for COVID-19 and a potential outbreak, as well as testing measures.

As of publication time, Oja had not heard a reply.

The letter's final demand is for the territory's three correctional institutions to immediately publicize their plan for prevention, testing, outbreak management and treatment.

"Inmates, their families, and advocates, are entitled to know what the jails are doing to protect them in this time of danger and uncertainty," it states.

Without transparency, prisons risk 'panic and desperation,' says senator

Senator Kim Pate spent four decades advocating for the rights of incarcerated people and is the former executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies.

She echoed N.W.T. defence lawyers in their calls for transparency from institutions and their pandemic plans.

Pandemics have historically hit prisons hard — from tuberculosis outbreaks to the Spanish Flu, she said.

While people fear a risk to public safety, prisons are a potential "petri dish" for incubation, she said.

"Knowing we're not talking about the most dangerous violent individuals … we should be looking at some of these measures (...) that would actually free up space to allow some of the curve flattening requirements that all the medical professionals are telling us we need to be doing."