N.W.T. chief public health officer to hold press conference on COVID-19

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer is holding a press conference Wednesday to update people about the novel coronavirus.

The press conference begins at 10 a.m. MT.

Dr. Kami Kandola will also be taking questions from reporters.

On Tuesday, the Health Department sent out a press release outlining the precautions N.W.T. residents and visitors should take post-travel.

The update stated the territory is testing residents and visitors for COVID-19 if they show flu-like symptoms — including fever, cough or difficulty breathing — and have travelled outside the territory in the past 14 days.

The department said those individuals will be requested to self-isolate, meaning staying home and not going outside, until results are available. Currently, people who have visited Iran or Hubei province in China in the last 14 days must also self-isolate for two weeks even if they are feeling well, it states in an N.W.T. Health Department news release.

As of Tuesday, no one in the territory has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the release.

To date, 24 tests have been performed in the territory, the update says, and while transmission of COVID-19 across the globe is "evolving quickly," the risk in the N.W.T. remains low.