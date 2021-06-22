N.W.T. can validate vaccine status, now that travel restrictions are easing

The N.W.T. has a registry to validate the vaccine status of residents and non-essential workers who are no longer required to self-isolate upon returning to the territory from travel.

That's according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola, who spoke with CBC's The Trailbreaker after easing self-isolation requirements on Monday evening.

"If you're an essential worker or out-of-territory resident coming in, and you did not receive your vaccines [in the N.W.T.], you do need proof of immunization," she said.

This comes after Canada achieved a national target of fewer than 1,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 over a seven day period and 66 to 75 per cent of the Canadian population aged 18 older have at least one dose of a vaccine.

Kandola said public health would be focusing on "retroactive approvals" for anyone traveling before the Canada Day weekend.

"But if you're planning to travel, just expedite your travel, make your self-isolation plan ahead of time and when you return it's the same. Protect N.W.T. can check your immunization status and give you an exemption."

In several months, Kandola added, she hopes even these measures will be lifted.

"This is only to get us through until we can get vaccines available for five to 11-year-olds."

The N.W.T. has been using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for young people between 12 and 17-year-olds, and Health Canada hasn't yet approved a vaccine for children under the age of 12.

People who haven't been vaccinated at all can end their self-isolation periods after 10 days, and people who have had one dose can end their isolation on day eight — but they'll both have to provide a negative test result at the end of the isolation period.