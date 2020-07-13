Traveller to Salluit tests positive for COVID-19

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services says there is another case of COVID-19 in Salluit, Que.

A news release issued Sunday says the person was tested before they flew to the community in northern Quebec — a hamlet of about 1,200 people on the Hudson Strait.

"They were intercepted upon landing and brought to care immediately," the release states.

The person does not have any symptoms and has been in "strict isolation along with the people they were in contact with in the plane."

The infected person has not had contact with any other community members, the statement said.

It said the case was detected thanks to new screening measures, "which includes the requirement for screening for certain categories of workers and patients."

The Nunavik region was locked down on April 3 by its emergency preparedness committee under the recommendation of the Quebec's public health director. However, it reopened to travel from southern Quebec in late May, after nearly a month with no new cases.

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services said it's monitoring the new case closely.

It said it will not include this case in the region's number of positive COVID-19 cases, but didn't state the reason why. The region has seen a total of 17 people testing positive, according to the press release.

In March, Nunavik's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Salluit.