Wastewater data shows N.W.T. COVID-19 rates at their lowest in months

The N.W.T.'s wastewater surveillance suggests the territory's COVID-19 rate is around the lowest it's been in the past year.

An N.W.T. government report, dated Jan. 9, found the presence of the virus was in decline, with some spikes, since March 2022.

Since the territory's public health restrictions were lifted on March 31, 2022, up until Dec. 14, there were 50 hospitalizations from COVID-19, seven ICU admissions and five deaths. This compares to 44 hospitalizations, 10 ICU admissions and nine deaths between January and March 31, 2022.

The territory's vaccine uptake has also slowed down drastically, with under 14 per cent of the population receiving a second booster, according to the Health Canada website, as of Dec. 4. This is the second-lowest rate of uptake in Canada after Nunavut which stands at seven per cent, and where the health minister recently warned of a "surge" in cases in some regions.

The N.W.T. hasn't released new data on booster doses but an N.W.T. infrographic update with data up until Dec. 14 shows the territory's vaccination status stood at 77 per cent. That refers to those considered fully vaccinated, meaning people who have received two doses.

The low vaccine uptake comes at a time when the country deals with a new spreading variant, XBB.1.5.

CBC News requested an interview with N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola to talk about the newest variant, but she was not available.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief medical officer of health, addresses reporters in the legislative assembly in May 2021. She was not immediately available for an interview about the XBB.1.5 subvariant. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Umesh Sutendra, a spokesperson for the territory's health department, wrote in an email that as of Jan. 5, there was no indication of XBB 1.5 circulating in the N.W.T.

The current COVID-19 situation in N.W.T. stands in stark contrast to what was happening just one year ago.

In January 2022, households were limited to 10 people indoors at one time; all indoor winter sports, high intensity fitness classes, traditional hand games, dancing and singing were suspended; and establishments that serve alcohol were limited to six people per table.

Throughout January and February of 2022, protests flared up across the country, including in Yellowknife, Whitehorse and Hay River, N.W.T., against public health restrictions. Protesters gathered in, at times, frigid temperatures in Yellowknife to denounce public health restrictions, and sometimes play games.

Although COVID numbers may be on the decline in the N.W.T., other respiratory illnesses have been circulating and wastewater surveillance has found the rates of at least one of them, RSV, to have been increasing in the past few weeks.

Still, Sutendra said that although it is the season of respiratory viruses, "it has not overwhelmed our health system."