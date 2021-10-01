COVID-19 outbreaks declared at long term facilities across the N.W.T.

The N.W.T. chief public health officer has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities across the territory.

On Monday, outbreaks were declared at Aven Manor in Yellowknife, Jimmy Erasmus Senior Home in Behchokò, Elder Care Home in Fort Simpson, Northern Lights Special Care Home in Fort Smith, Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility in Norman Wells and Charlotte Vehus Home in Inuvik.

On Jan. 29 an outbreak was declared at the the Inuvik Regional Hospital Long Term Care Unit and on Jan. 28 one was declared at the Woodland Manor Long Term Care in Hay River.

The territorial government announced the outbreaks on its public exposure website. Anyone who was at any of those facilities on those dates is required to self-monitor.

The N.W.T. government says that all affected long term care facilities are now closed to general visitation and will remain so until their outbreaks are declared over. However, palliative and essential visitation will continue.

Outbreaks have also been declared at several schools in Yellowknife and Hay River, including École St. Joseph School, Weledeh Catholic School and Sapphire Day Home in Yellowknife as well as École Boréale School in Hay River.

As of Monday evening, there were 938 active cases in the N.W.T.