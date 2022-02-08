N.W.T. reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple schools

The N.W.T. is reporting 925 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening.

There have been 83 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions since the start of the pandemic. As of Thursday, 17 residents have died as a result of the virus.

There have also been a number of outbreaks at facilities across the territory.

A Hamlet of Ulukhaktok Faceboook post Monday stated that the health centre was reducing services due to "staffing shortages." However, in a now deleted post it earlier shared a notice from the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services authority indicating reduced services due to a COVID-19 outbreak. There are now 33 reported cases of COVID-19 in the community. On Friday there were none.

The health centre in Ulukhaktok will be available for emergency services only from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11.

Several schools are also reporting outbreaks. These include:

N.J. Macpherson, Weledeh Catholic School and École St. Joseph School in Yellowknife.

Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary School in Fort Smith.

Mangilaluk School in Tuktoyaktuk.

Helen Kalvak Elihakvik School in Ulukhaktok.

École Boréale and Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River.

In a Facebook post on the the Chief Julius School in Fort McPherson, staff announced the school would be closing for the week due to rising cases in the community.

There were also notifications for outbreaks at warming centres in Inuvik and Fort Simpson.

For a full list of outbreak notifications, visit the territorial government's COVID-19 response webpage here.