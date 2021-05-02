Skip to Main Content
11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Iqaluit

There are 11 new cases in the territory and four recoveries, according to data from the Government of Nunavut on Sunday.

There have been four recoveries, bringing number of active cases in capital to 76

The capital city of Nunavut now has 76 active cases of COVID-19. (Submitted by Cindy Leishman)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Nunavut rose to 80 as of Sunday. 

According to public health data, there are 11 new cases in the territory and four recoveries. All of the new cases and new recoveries are in Iqaluit, where an outbreak was declared in mid April, and where there are now 76 cases of the virus. 

There are also two cases in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson confirmed Friday, for the first time since the outbreak began, there was evidence of community transmission. 

Although public health data doesn't specify whether the new cases are linked to a particular place, Dr. Patterson had said Friday there were cases at two prisons and a medical boarding home in the city. 

