11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Iqaluit

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Nunavut rose to 80 as of Sunday.

According to public health data, there are 11 new cases in the territory and four recoveries. All of the new cases and new recoveries are in Iqaluit, where an outbreak was declared in mid April, and where there are now 76 cases of the virus.

There are also two cases in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet.

Nunavut is announcing 11 new cases and four recoveries of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> today. There are 80 active cases in Nunavut- 76 in Iqaluit, two in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet.<br> <br>Vaccine numbers will be updated on Monday. There have been 40 recoveries since this outbreak began. <a href="https://t.co/4a57ULjLRR">pic.twitter.com/4a57ULjLRR</a> —@JSavikataaq

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson confirmed Friday, for the first time since the outbreak began, there was evidence of community transmission.

Although public health data doesn't specify whether the new cases are linked to a particular place, Dr. Patterson had said Friday there were cases at two prisons and a medical boarding home in the city.