3 more test positive as Iqaluit COVID-19 outbreak grows to 22

Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iqaluit according to the latest data from the Government of Nunavut, bringing the number of active cases in the city to 22 as of Sunday.

No deaths have been reported.

A spokesperson for the government said, as of Saturday, there was no evidence of community transmission in the city yet. Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer, declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in Iqaluit on Friday.

It began with a single case reported Wednesday. The individual was an essential worker who did not have to isolate before entering the territory. Twelve more cases were reported Friday, and six were reported Saturday.

The territorial government last updated its vaccine statistics Friday. At the time, 14,035 people in Nunavut had received their first dose and 10,434 had received a second dose.