Health officials declare COVID-19 outbreak at N.W.T. mine

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gahcho Kué Mine in the Northwest Territories.

The territory's chief public health officer (CPHO) made the announcement through a media release Monday afternoon.

Terry Kruger, a spokesperson for the mine's operator, De Beers Group Managed Operations, said there are four confirmed cases at the mine and another eight people, deemed to be close contacts, have to isolate.

An outbreak is declared at a worksite when there is confirmed transmission between at least two people.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T. CPHO, said in the media release that there is no significant risk to the rest of the territory.

"Gahcho Kué has appropriate outbreak management plans and measures in place for their worksite," she said. "All personnel on site are fully vaccinated; this significantly increases protection against severe health outcomes from a COVID-19 infection."

But Kandola said anyone who has left the work site since Dec. 22 is advised to isolate and reach out to public health to arrange for testing, if needed.

The N.W.T. has not released updated active COVID-19 numbers since Dec. 24, when there were 31 active cases.

The Gahcho Kué mine is approximately 280 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.