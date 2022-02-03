Skip to Main Content
Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River latest N.W.T. COVID-19 outbreak site

Diamond Jenness Secondary School became the latest in a long list of schools and long-term care facilities to be declared outbreak sites by the N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

People who were at the school Feb. 2 should monitor for symptoms

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River Wednesday. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River, N.W.T., has been listed as an outbreak site by the territorial government.

Anyone who was at the school Feb. 2 is advised to self monitor for symptoms and isolate if they develop.

People who develop symptoms should arrange for testing at a testing site, or use a home test, if they're available. 

Hay River's English-language high school was the only outbreak site added to the territorial government's exposure notification website on Feb. 2. 

It's the the latest in a long list of schools and long-term care facilities to be declared outbreak sites over the previous week. 

On Wednesday the territory reported 989 active COVID-19 cases, up by 13 cases from the previous day, but down from 1,300 cases in mid-January. 

There were no new hospitalizations, I.C.U. admissions or deaths recorded on the territory's COVID-19 dashboard. 

