Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River latest N.W.T. COVID-19 outbreak site

Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River, N.W.T., has been listed as an outbreak site by the territorial government.

Anyone who was at the school Feb. 2 is advised to self monitor for symptoms and isolate if they develop.

People who develop symptoms should arrange for testing at a testing site, or use a home test, if they're available.

Hay River's English-language high school was the only outbreak site added to the territorial government's exposure notification website on Feb. 2.

It's the the latest in a long list of schools and long-term care facilities to be declared outbreak sites over the previous week.

On Wednesday the territory reported 989 active COVID-19 cases, up by 13 cases from the previous day, but down from 1,300 cases in mid-January.

There were no new hospitalizations, I.C.U. admissions or deaths recorded on the territory's COVID-19 dashboard.